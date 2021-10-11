Alex Rodríguez sends a strong hint to one of his exes. Who was he referring to?

Alex Rodríguez joked about his singleness in a segment of a sports program in which he talked about his past relationships, specifically, his with Cameron Díaz.

The 46-year-old former player made the offhand comment amid his coverage of the American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox for FOX Sports.

Rodriguez spoke with host Kevin Burkhardt about the Rays players while they ate popcorn during their game.

At one point Burkhardt said, “This is not the first time someone has eaten popcorn in the middle of the game.” That, before moving on to a clip in which ARod is seen with his ex, Cameron Diaz, who fed him popcorn while the couple watched the 2010 Super Bowl.

The three times Most valuable Player The baseball team jokingly replied, “KB, maybe that’s why I’m single.”

Rodriguez, a former player for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, had a steamy affair with 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez, which ended in the end of their engagement last April.

ARod, who is the father of 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, remained upbeat as he spoke on Entertainment tonight about her relationship with JLo.

“I had five years of an incredible life and association, and also with my daughters, we learned a lot,” said Rodríguez. “Now we have a chance to take that and move on.”

“We are very grateful for the last five years, how can we improve the next five years thanks to the lessons learned?”

Rodriguez said she was “in a good place” with everything in her life after the breakup.

“I am very thankful for where God and the light have really put me, and I am very anxious,” he said. “Especially to see how my daughters continue to develop.”

The ex-partner issued a joint statement at the time of their separation.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so,” Jannifer López and Alex Rodríguez said together. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for our respective children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind and supportive words.”

Lopez, who is the mother of twins Emme and Max, 13, with her ex Marc Anthony, has rekindled her relationship with her current boyfriend, Ben Affleck.