Alejandro Sanz already boasts his star on the walk of fame

Quite an honor! This Friday the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz entered “sealed his signature” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, United States, and this after his star was released in this important place in the city of Los Angeles, which also has one of our singer Shakira, as well as actress Sofía Vergara.

For the lost, their star can be found at 1750 Vine Street, in front of the Capitol Records building. He came to this place accompanied by his partner, the famous Cuban Rachel Valdés, to whom he dedicated heartfelt words and dedicated part of this tribute, as well as to his children.

In his speech, he did not forget everything he had to live to get to this point, and with some emotional phrases he recounted part of that process:

“I want to thank the child that I was, who was the one who really fought and never gave up in order to make this dream come true, which is having been able to dedicate myself to music, for simply dreaming. I dreamed of making a living from music, of being on stage, but I never imagined that one day I would have the honor of having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “







It is important to note that this place is one of the most visited in the city of Los Angeles, as tourists usually go to take photos with the stars of their favorite singers, actors and celebrities. This walk was inaugurated in 1958, and its purpose is to recognize the work of people linked to the entertainment industry.

Spanish joins a long list of Spanish-speaking celebrities who were already in this space, such as: Shakira, Camila Cabello, Juanes, Joaquín Sabina, Joan Manuel Serrat, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Antonio Banderas, Plácido Domingo, Julio Iglesias, among others.

