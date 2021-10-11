Adam Sandler’s partner Peter Dante looks unrecognizable after his arrest in Los Angeles

Frequent: Adam Sandler contributor Peter Dante was first noticed after his arrest in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actor seemed unrecognizable from previous roles. Movie (s like “Grandma’s Boy,” “Little Nick” and “Water Rag” as he walked barefoot through his neighborhood to unload the car apparently the morning after his arrest. The actor wore long hair, a shirt with a green tie, and green shorts .

The photos are the first time the general public has seen Dante in a long time, certainly the last after interest in him. Arrest of a criminal last week.

Fox News online reports show that Dante, 52, was arrested in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. Wednesday. In 1940, after an argument with his neighbor, he was charged with a felony. He was booked into a Los Angeles district jail and released on $ 50,000 bond that night.

You must appear in court on January 12, 2022.

TMZ: According to police sources, Dante was disturbed by the loud noises from construction work at his neighbor’s residence, as if he were “threatening to kill” his neighbor and harm his wife and children.









This is not Dante’s first arrest for threatening, the newspaper notes. He was evicted from a hotel, arrested in 2013 for making violent threats and using racial slurs.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News. Fox News was unable to reach Dante’s representative immediately.

Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report.