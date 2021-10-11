Monday, October 11, 2021
Adam Sandler’s partner Peter Dante looks unrecognizable after his arrest in Los Angeles

By Hasan Sheikh
Frequent: Adam Sandler contributor Peter Dante was first noticed after his arrest in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actor seemed unrecognizable from previous roles. Movie (s like “Grandma’s Boy,” “Little Nick” and “Water Rag” as he walked barefoot through his neighborhood to unload the car apparently the morning after his arrest. The actor wore long hair, a shirt with a green tie, and green shorts .

The photos are the first time the general public has seen Dante in a long time, certainly the last after interest in him. Arrest of a criminal last week.

Fox News online reports show that Dante, 52, was arrested in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. Wednesday. In 1940, after an argument with his neighbor, he was charged with a felony. He was booked into a Los Angeles district jail and released on $ 50,000 bond that night.

TMAN AMARD HAS GIVEN ARIANA GREAT LESSONS FROM HOLIDAY ABROAD.

Peter Dante was seen walking barefoot in his neighborhood.
(Target International Media / BACKGRID)

You must appear in court on January 12, 2022.

TMZ: According to police sources, Dante was disturbed by the loud noises from construction work at his neighbor’s residence, as if he were “threatening to kill” his neighbor and harm his wife and children.




Peter Dante, who often collaborated with Adam Sandler, was seen for the first time since his arrest last week.

(Target International Media / BACKGRID)

This is not Dante’s first arrest for threatening, the newspaper notes. He was evicted from a hotel, arrested in 2013 for making violent threats and using racial slurs.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News. Fox News was unable to reach Dante’s representative immediately.

Melissa Roberto of Fox News contributed to this report.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
