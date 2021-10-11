Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityActress Alexandra Daddario shows the "B-side" of red carpets
Celebrity

Actress Alexandra Daddario shows the “B-side” of red carpets

By Sonia Gupta
0
36




Two days ago the ESPY Awards were held, an event of the ESPN media group that has been held since 1993 and which, like all awards, also has its red carpet. In the call, the actress Alexandra daddario was in charge of presenting one of the categories.

Indeed, the 35-year-old interpreter was one of the dozens of presenters who arrived to animate the space.

“I had fun on a weird night, past midnight at ESPYs”he wrote on his Instagram account.

"<yoastmark

"<yoastmark

In the photos, Daddario not only shows off his two-piece outfit, chosen by stylist Emma Jade Morrison and designed by Brandon Maxwell, but he shared a heartfelt photo after the event.

Indeed, In the image you can see the actress lying on the floor and without shoes after presenting his sophisticated look in the event.

"<yoastmark

It should be noted that the actress, who rose to fame for her role as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, is part of the HBO miniseries The White Lotus, which premiered this Monday.

In said television series, which will premiere an episode every week until August, Daddario plays the role of Rachel.

“I hope you all like it. Thanks to the incredible cast, crew and creator ”, the actress Alexandra Daddario wrote on her Instagram account, where she has more than 20 million followers.




Read also


Post image

They assure that Diego Boneta and Mayte Rodríguez ended up for Alexandra Daddario