Will they succeed? Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis insist on getting rid of their first mansion

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seek the owner of their Hidden Valley mansion.

The couple made up of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis returned to the charge in the real estate market with the Launch for sale of his luxurious Hidden Valley mansion in California.

The residence, which was the first home they shared after formalizing their relationship, was put on the market by $ 12.25 million, a figure lower than what they pretended to receive, in May 2020, when they offered it at $ 13,995,000.

Despite the reduction of almost two million dollars in its price, still the couple would register, if they manage to sell it in what they want, a slight profit, compared to the $ 10.2 million that they paid, in 2014.

The property, which was built in 1999 and is distributed over three floors, has an area of ​​7,352 square feet, with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, bar, wine cellar, office, gym, sauna, among other rooms.









The master bedroom suite, has double dressing rooms, large windows, as well as a bathroom with a separate bathtub and spectacular views of the garden.

Outside it has extensive green areas, with a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a Jacuzzi, among other amenities.

In addition to attracting attention for its rooms and its amenities, the house also does it for its privacy, being located in a gated community far from the reach of the paparazzi and curious people, which, without a doubt, gives it a plus .

