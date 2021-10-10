Why ?: Will Smith reveals reason not to act in Django Unchained

Perhaps few know that the candidate signs to be the protagonist of Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 film, was Will Smith. The idea was that the role of Django Freeman, a former slave who seeks to rescue his wife who remains enslaved on a plantation owned by Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), would play him. In recent statements collected by the Indiewire site, Smith commented on why he finally decided to reject the role.

“It was about the creative direction of the story,” Smith explained. “For me, it is the perfect story anyone could wish for: a man who learns to kill to win back his wife who has been taken as a slave. The idea is perfect. And it was the opportunity to meet Quentin face to face. I wanted to do that movie so much, but I felt that the only way I would do it was for it to be a love story and not a revenge story. “









In addition, Smith said: “I have always tried to avoid making films about slavery. Very early in my career, I didn’t want to show myself to black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. I wanted to show black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play the kind of roles that Tom Cruise would get. “

The statements come at a time when the actor is working on a film called Emancipation, which is set precisely in the second half of the American nineteenth century and the tensions arising from the issue of slavery. But with a different approach than Tarantino.

“This is one about love and the power of black love. And that’s something I can definitely do. We will do a story about how black love makes us invincible, “said Smith.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is the story of a slave named Peter and his journey across the country, from south to north, and his return as part of the ranks of the Union army. According to IndieWire, the film has no release date yet.