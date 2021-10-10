Who are the protagonists of ‘Eternals’? From Angelina Jolie’s Thena to Kit Harington’s Black Knight

The November 5th, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to expand. That’s the day fans of the franchise will meet a new group of superheroes in Eternals, the next film of the Phase 4 from Marvel studios after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film is directed by the winner of the Oscar Chloé Zhao, who won this year with the statuette to Best director by Nomadland.

The film will introduce ten Eternals, played by actors and actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek. These characters were created by aliens Celestials with the intention that they protect the Earth. During the process the wicked also appeared Deviants.

As confirmed by the final trailer for the film, the Eternals have been protecting Earth for thousands of years. Nevertheless, they can’t interfere -therefore they did not appear when Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers at Avengers: Infinity War– in any conflict or catastrophe unless a Deviant is involved.

So that you can prepare for your arrival at the movie theaters of Eternals, we tell you who is each of the main characters that appear in the film: