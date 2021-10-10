Who are the protagonists of ‘Eternals’? From Angelina Jolie’s Thena to Kit Harington’s Black Knight

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 film, directed by Chloé Zhao, hits theaters on November 5.
The November 5th, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to expand. That’s the day fans of the franchise will meet a new group of superheroes in Eternals, the next film of the Phase 4 from Marvel studios after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film is directed by the winner of the Oscar Chloé Zhao, who won this year with the statuette to Best director by Nomadland.
The film will introduce ten Eternals, played by actors and actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek. These characters were created by aliens Celestials with the intention that they protect the Earth. During the process the wicked also appeared Deviants.
As confirmed by the final trailer for the film, the Eternals have been protecting Earth for thousands of years. Nevertheless, they can’t interfere -therefore they did not appear when Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers at Avengers: Infinity War– in any conflict or catastrophe unless a Deviant is involved.
So that you can prepare for your arrival at the movie theaters of Eternals, we tell you who is each of the main characters that appear in the film:
Ajak
Ajak, who gives life Salma Hayek, is the stoic and powerful leader of the Eternals. She – in the comics the character is male – has all the typical powers of an Eternal: super strength, teleportation, telepathy, telekinesis, manipulation of matter and flight. Besides that, it is able to communicate with its creators: the Celestials.
Thena
Angelina Jolie plays Thena, an elite warrior with the power to create weapons from scratch. Jolie’s character’s skill has already been shown in the preview.
Sprite
Lia mchugh it is Sprite on Eternals. Although her appearance is that of a teenager, like the other eternals, she is also thousands of years old. His abilities include manipulating matter and creating illusions. Something like the powers that he has Loki by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sersi
Gemma chan gets under the skin of Sersi. In the present, this character works in a museum as a curator and goes out with the human Dane whitman. He also has a romantic past with another Eternal: Ikaris. Its power is to manipulate matter on a large scale.
Phastos
Portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, Phastos He is an inventor with a great mind to create weapons and technology. Phastos is the first gay superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Makkari
Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, has the ability to move at high speed. This character is also the first deaf superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kingo
Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo, an Eternal who, unlike the rest of his race, makes his living as a Bollywood actor. It has also been seen in the trailer that he is capable of launching energy balls.
Ikaris
Interpreted by Richard Madden, Ikaris He is one of the leaders of the Eternals and one of the most powerful of the group. It can fly and shoot lightning bolts through its eyes. He maintains a romantic relationship with Sersi full of comings and goings throughout the centuries.
Gilgamesh
Don Lee is Gilgamesh, a powerful Eternal considered the best warrior of all.
Druig
Druig, the distant and lonely Eternal played by Barry Keoghan, has the power to manipulate people’s thoughts.
Dane Whitman / Black Knight
Kit Harington plays Dane whitman, a character that is not part of the Eternals. However, in the Casa de las Ideas comics, this physics expert becomes Black knight when getting the Ebony Sword. His powers are greater speed, more strength, great skill with the sword, and magical powers. In the movie, he has a romantic relationship with Sersi.