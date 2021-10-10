What happened to Dafne Keen, the actress who overshadowed Hugh Jackman in ‘Logan’ at just 12 years old – movie news

After the premiere of the new Wolverine installment, everyone was crying out for a ‘spin-off’ of the mutant X-23. It never came true, but at least you can enjoy the film tonight in Cuatro at 10:15 p.m.

In 2017 it was released Logan, the farewell of Hugh jackman like Wolverine. Millions of followers flocked to movie theaters to say goodbye to the mythical mutant and what they found was that a 12-year-old girl who barely spoke a word stole all the limelight. She is Daphne keen, a Spanish woman of British parents who, at the age of 16, continues to develop her acting career.









Keen landed the role of X-23 after embroidering his audition with Jackman. In a clip that you can see on YouTube, the young actress appears giving the reply to the Hollywood star with a firm look and an anger that seems totally natural. “It was very good. She asked the director if she could improvise the scene and did her own version of the scene in a mixture of English and Spanish. It was one of the most impressive tests I have ever seen, “says Patrick Stewart (Professor Xavier) in a behind-the-scenes story.

In an interview in The resistanceKeen declared that she was not happy with the first test she had done and, once at the hotel, she called them to ask if she could repeat it. The video that has come to light is that of the second chance, in which the film team trusted her to let her do her version. We do not know how his first attempt was, but watching this audition, it sure did not leave the director of the film, James Mangold, indifferent.

It’s a really impressive attitude coming from someone who really didn’t have a lot of experience. She had played Ani Cruz Oliver in the BBC series Refugees, which was a co-production with Spain, but had never been in a filming of such dimension. And less with stars like Jackman or Stewart. Of course, the profession is in its blood, since his father is actor Will Keen and his mother is also actress, theater director and screenwriter María Fernández Ache.

So it’s no wonder she moved on in the acting world and it didn’t take long to find another great role. In 2019 she was selected to be Lyra Belacqua, the protagonist of The Dark Matter, adaptation of the fantasy novel trilogy by Philip Pullman. The fiction has already premiered two seasons and has been renewed for a third and final.

We don’t know what his next steps will be, but his acting ability is innate. In 2020 he premiered Ana, a comedy that had a cold reception, but the role of Dafne was one of the good things that all the critics highlighted. His “charisma and presence” do not go unnoticed and point in the direction of success that Keen already knows firsthand.

