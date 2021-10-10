Vin Diesel Announces His Most Special Musical Collaboration | Music

Vin Diesel is the recognizable face of Fast & furious. An actor totally recognizable by his appearance that we are used to seeing him in action. Okay, this summer some photos of his vacation were leaked in which we could see how he had lost part of his good physical shape, but it was temporary.

And for the record, interpretation is not the only facet that catches our attention. He has shown on more than one occasion that music is another of his passions. In addition, lately we see him very linked to the Latin universe.

We hear him in the remix of Coronao Now from The Alpha and Lil pump to which they joined, Sech and Myke Towers. We have also heard him sing with Nicky jam or share cover with Anitta. And it seems that he is not willing to abandon this facet since he has just announced a new launch.

The most special collaboration

“Then my oldest daughter asked me if I would do a duet with her … she likes that my grandmother is obsessed with musicals,” she shared on social media. Hania riley is his eldest daughter who is already 13 years old and it seems that he has convinced him to record a song together.

“So, between the pre-production of the various film engagements I scheduled a session, after we recorded, she asked to produce it … ”, the actor confessed about his daughter’s professional aspirations.









And of course, how to deny your daughter that she wastes creativity. It seems that things have not gone bad. “I just heard it. Wow … mind bogged down. Do you want to hear it? Or you need more context. Ha ha ”, added the actor.

And of course, his followers made it clear that they really want to hear this song about which he has not given more details. He has shared this text with a tree that many have interpreted as an allegory of family, the most repeated word in the comments.

On some occasion he has shared an improvised video singing with his daughters. With the little girl we saw him perform one of the songs from the soundtrack of Moana. But it seems that this new collaboration has a more professional point. Will we be before a new artistic couple?