Sunday, October 10, 2021
Celebrity

VIDEO. Carmen Salinas revealed her intention to enter Onlyfans

By Sonia Gupta
Mexico City.- Many are the artists who have decided to open their profile in Onlyfans, and such has been their success that they have put aside their career in show business thanks to the juicy earnings from sharing content on this network.

For this reason, the actress and former deputy Carmen Salinas placeholder image uncovered before cameras and microphones the intention to become a profile on the erotic content platform and join the long list of celebrities who share their charms in Onlyfans.

The strong statement was made during a meeting with the media on the occasion of his birthday. And the talk came out due to the high economic benefits of the application, so the producer also confessed to being tempted to do so (upload erotic content).

Oh, I’m going to do it. They don’t loosen up, right, nothing else is teaching? I’m thinking about it, to see if I can do it, ”Carmelita revealed.

Immediately and before such declaration, the producer of “Adventuress“He assured that his words were merely a joke of the moment, since she is already too old to do that kind of” ridiculousness. “







But the actress of the staging “And the pandemic catches us like a glove”, gave her support to the celebrities who decided to enter Onlyfans, as they earn a little extra money, and ensures that if they have a beautiful body and face they should take advantage of it, as long as they only show the body and do not give it, drawing laughter from those present.

Whoever has a beautiful body, a beautiful face, let them do it, and if they are going to earn their wool, then that they earn it, right? Right now, as the situation is, just don’t loosen up, just show the cockroach but nothing more ”he concluded.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
