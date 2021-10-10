Valor seeks the true Chocolatologists

The claim of the communication plan is “The pleasure is yours”, which claims the unique and particular way of enjoying the best products of the brand.

Chocolates Valor, the leading Spanish brand in dark chocolate, highlights the importance of good cocoa in the powerful “Chocolatologists” campaign that premieres, signed by the agency El Laboratorio and that will feature the renowned actress Michelle Jenner as the protagonist. A campaign that has started with a teaser and that is narrated with a close and natural tone, and proposes as a challenge to find the authentic “Chocolatologists”, that is, all “Those people who are able to differentiate the best cocoa when tasting it and who measure pleasure in ounces.”

To achieve this purpose, the new Valor campaign features the invaluable film and television star Michelle Jenner, who transforms herself into an intrepid detective in search of those lovers of the best chocolate, who appreciate the importance of high percentages of cocoa and premium raw materials such as authentic Mediterranean almonds.

Under this premise the new “Chocolatologists” campaign with which Valor wants to differentiate all those consumers who are clear that not all cocoas are the same. Each «Chocolatologist» has his or her favorite tastes and products: intense chocolate with high percentages of cocoa, milk chocolate with Mediterranean almonds…, but all of them are clear that pleasure is inalienable. This is something that the brand values ​​in this campaign with its claim “The pleasure is yours”. “We are more and more Chocolatologists and it is increasingly necessary to offer the highest quality products for each one of them,” they point out from Valor.









But this campaign, which will have declines for the different ranges of the brand, will also value the chocolatologists who demand the same pleasure and taste of the best cocoas in their sugar-free chocolates, and who not only eat the best chocolate, but also They also want to drink it, and they want to chocolate their drinks with the intensity of the best cocoas.

The new campaign starts at the beginning of October with broadcast both on television and on digital platforms (YouTube, RRSS, programmatic, influencer campaign and tiktokers, among others).

If you don’t see the embedded video correctly, click here.

Data sheet

Agency: The laboratory

Advertiser: Chocolates Valor

Customer Contact: Juan Fullana, Carlos Valbuena, Álvaro Gálvez

Creative Team: Miguel Madariaga, Dani García, Rafa Gil, Guille García and Fran Castro.

Accounts Team: Javier Gonzalo and Mery Gil

Producer Agency: Paco Bueno

Producer: The jewel

Director: Alvaro Brechner

Producer: Silvia Garcia

Color Correction: WeWork

Music and SFX: The fridge

Sound Study: The Lobby

Announcer: Michelle jenner

Parts: TV spots (30 ”, 20” and 10 ”) and Digital