Tom Hiddleston tells how Chris Hemsworth was cast in Thor

The actor of Loki , Tom Hiddleston , has told how the great arms of Chris Hemsworth they helped him to be Thor instead of him.

, , has told how the great arms of they helped him to be instead of him. This is how Chris Hemsworth was before he became the muscular actor of the ‘Thor’ saga

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Loki’: This is his “cameo” in chapter 5

All fans of Marvel will agree that Chris Hemsworth it’s a Thor wonderful and who has proven on many occasions to be the perfect actor to give life to this superhero. But could you imagine another actor in the role? Maybe…Tom Hiddleston?

The question comes from a statement that Hiddleston himself has made in which he says that it could have been Thor. The ‘Loki’ star (with a fairly large heritage) recalled in a video for Disney the moment he learned he was chosen as the God of “trolling” alongside the God of Thunder Hemsworth.









As explained, the decision to cast Chris as Thor appears to have been made in the Gym when Hemsworth succeeded in making a hard exercise board in record time that Tom tried to overcome but did not have the same luck.“There was a 1,000 meter exercise table on the rowing machine, 100 push-ups, 100 push-ups, 100 squats, and do it in a certain amount of time.”, says the actor. “Chris Hemsworth put his time on the board and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try.’ But I didn’t get past 15 pull-ups.”

Hemsworth demonstrated that to sustain and manage the Mjölnir you need to have big arms like his, which he trains very hard so they don’t lose their size. “That’s why he was cast as Thor,” added Tom.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To be honest, the history what the actor tells seems too funny, so we do not know how seriously do you have to take it… Remember that we are before the God of “trolling”Have we been the victims of one of his jokes? Well, we would say yes … Don’t you think?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io