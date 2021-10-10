Tom Cruise: surprise visit to Barcelona

This week Barcelona has hosted the thirtieth edition of CineEurope, an exhibitors’ convention in which the technical novelties of the big screen industry are shown as well as the premieres that will take place in the coming months. He did not want to miss this event organized by the American company The Film Expo Group, which had to be postponed last spring due to the health crisis. Tom cruise. Right now His professional commitments are in the United Kingdom, but the actor took a plane to travel to our country and thus participate in this act where his presence surprised all attendees. Not surprisingly, she has been the only international star who has stepped on the stage of the Barcelona International Convention Center while other prominent names such as Sandra Bullock or director Steven Caple Jr intervened through a video.







“I wanted to come personally and thank everyone. We have had a great relationship during the more than 40 years of my career. When I make a film I always think of all of you, of sharing the work in theaters,” he said in this important meeting of professionals who make up the film industry in Europe. Precisely speaking of his long and successful professional career, which dates back to the early 80s and in which he has obtained important recognitions such as three Golden Globes or three Oscar nominations, Tom Cruise acknowledged that he loves making movies, that it is his passion and that every day he does the best he can. Since he debuted with a small role in Endless Love, He has not stopped chaining projects that have raised him to the top.









During his speech, he also wanted to share the progress of two of the projects he is preparing. On the one hand showed a clip of Mission Impossible 7, a feature film that is scheduled to premiere on September 30 of next year after several changes in the planning. The filming of this new installment in which he gets back into the shoes of agent Ethan Hunt has been complicated and very unique. On several occasions they have had to stop it because of the positives in coronavirus of different members of the team. It will also be forever marked by moments like the landing of a helicopter in the garden of a private house or when Cruise rescued one of the camera operators who was filming a dangerous shot. on the roof of a moving steam train. “NYou are very interested in having a good story behind it, not just stunts, and our goal is to connect with a growing audience, he said.







The long-awaited return of one of his most memorable roles

The other work that Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes’ ex-husband showed is an advance is Top Gun: Maverick, which will hit theaters in May next year. The 59-year-old interpreter watched with the audience a 13-minute trailer of the film’s sequel that stands out as one of the most remembered of his career and of which a small advance of two minutes was already known in this same act in 2019. Tom assured that over the years he has been asked several times to get back into the shoes of the popular aviator of the United States Navy United but now is the right time to do so.







