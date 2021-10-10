Tom Cruise splits up with Hayley Atwell after a year together

Hollywood lives a new separation in the last hours and the protagonist centers on Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. The couple of actors who star in the film ‘Mission Impossible’ has broken into the international press with the news of their separation after the British newspaper ‘The Sun ‘ exclusively advance the terms of it, clearly friendly after having maintained a relationship during the last year, although it was never confirmed.

They both star in ‘Mission Impossible 7‘

Going back to being “just friends” is the decision that both of them would have made and pointed out by this same medium, and that is that the couple is the one who stars in this latest film in the saga: “Mission Impossible 7‘. Although they never confirmed their relationship, the truth is that it was an open secret that they were together by attending public events in this same way, such as Wimbledon, where they drew the attention of the thousands of spectators at the event. British.









“It has been a very intense period of filming together. They have really gotten along well, and obviously they are both very attractive Hollywood stars, so it has been a good combination “, assures a source to ‘The Sun’, adding that” as the filming of the last film has been finished, They have decided to be friends again. “Both began this romance during the pandemic, at which point they saw their same project suffer delays in filming and in the release date.

“Their filming schedules are very complete, and Tom has a number of commitments now, as well as always shooting helicopters and private jets. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like things are going to be awkward between them when they present the film, they are still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but they still get along, “adds this source pointing out the lack of time of the renowned American actor.