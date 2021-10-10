Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityTom Cruise splits up with Hayley Atwell after a year together
Celebrity

Tom Cruise splits up with Hayley Atwell after a year together

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




Hollywood lives a new separation in the last hours and the protagonist centers on Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. The couple of actors who star in the film ‘Mission Impossible’ has broken into the international press with the news of their separation after the British newspaper ‘The Sun ‘ exclusively advance the terms of it, clearly friendly after having maintained a relationship during the last year, although it was never confirmed.

They both star in ‘Mission Impossible 7

Going back to being “just friends” is the decision that both of them would have made and pointed out by this same medium, and that is that the couple is the one who stars in this latest film in the saga: “Mission Impossible 7‘. Although they never confirmed their relationship, the truth is that it was an open secret that they were together by attending public events in this same way, such as Wimbledon, where they drew the attention of the thousands of spectators at the event. British.




It has been a very intense period of filming together. They have really gotten along well, and obviously they are both very attractive Hollywood stars, so it has been a good combination “, assures a source to ‘The Sun’, adding that” as the filming of the last film has been finished, They have decided to be friends again. “Both began this romance during the pandemic, at which point they saw their same project suffer delays in filming and in the release date.

Their filming schedules are very complete, and Tom has a number of commitments now, as well as always shooting helicopters and private jets. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like things are going to be awkward between them when they present the film, they are still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but they still get along, “adds this source pointing out the lack of time of the renowned American actor.


Previous articleCardi B denies rumors of plastic surgery after recent delivery
Next articleThe spectacular photo of Sofía Vergara without any clothes at the age of 49 celebrating her love of coffee
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv