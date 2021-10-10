Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityThis is what the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman currently...
Celebrity

This is what the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman currently looks like: PHOTOS

By Arjun Sethi
0
37




Isabella Jane Cruise was born on December 22, 1992 in Miami, Florida, the year she was adopted by one of the most popular couples in Hollywood history, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

This is what the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman currently looks like

The daughter of the actors surprised her followers, since she does not usually publish photos of her, however, she recently shared a selfie and this is how she currently looks.

Bella, as she is known, works as a designer, has her own signature BKC, in which her t-shirts, bags and even some paintings stand out.

There has always been speculation about the relationship she has with her parents, especially with the actress, with whom for many years her relationship was scarce, however, everything seems to indicate that in recent years they have clarified the differences that kept them apart .

Instagram

Very few details are known about his life but it is known that he married in September 2015 in an intimate ceremony that his parents did not attend to avoid media attention.




Today, Bella lives on the outskirts of London and, like the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’, practices kinesiology, which is why she is very discreet about her life.


Previous articleMemphis shares night with Cardi B
Next articleSofía Vergara: the tragic story of her brothers, one murdered in Colombia and the other fallen on drugs | TV and Show
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv