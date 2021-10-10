This is what the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman currently looks like: PHOTOS

Isabella Jane Cruise was born on December 22, 1992 in Miami, Florida, the year she was adopted by one of the most popular couples in Hollywood history, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

This is what the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman currently looks like

The daughter of the actors surprised her followers, since she does not usually publish photos of her, however, she recently shared a selfie and this is how she currently looks.

Bella, as she is known, works as a designer, has her own signature BKC, in which her t-shirts, bags and even some paintings stand out.

There has always been speculation about the relationship she has with her parents, especially with the actress, with whom for many years her relationship was scarce, however, everything seems to indicate that in recent years they have clarified the differences that kept them apart .

Very few details are known about his life but it is known that he married in September 2015 in an intimate ceremony that his parents did not attend to avoid media attention.









Today, Bella lives on the outskirts of London and, like the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’, practices kinesiology, which is why she is very discreet about her life.