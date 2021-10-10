This is how The Rock looks like a character in Dragon Ball Z

From PLANET WRESTLING where we offer all WWE news we openly confess that we were very fans of the Dragon Ball Z saga, one of the best known by fans of manga anime.

The series despite being one of the most popular in animation has not had a good adaptation to the world of cinema. Could actors like Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie, and Dwayne Johnson make a good movie?

Dwayne Johnson as a character from Dragon Ball Z

The world of Hollywood tends to make some tremendous adaptations. It is not the case of Dragonball Evolution, the Dragon Ball Z movie with flesh and blood actors, which was the biggest failure in the history of the franchise. Now rumors arise that they want to make a well-made film to make up for this great failure, and The name of The Rock does not stop ringing for the film. Many of the fans say that looks like Nappa character, but after seeing the following image it is already clear to all of us that he was born to do it.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as Nappa and Vegeta? It would be tremendous! #DragonBall 🐉 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/6cvPQDtpkq – Planet Wrestling | WWE in Spanish 🏖️⛵️ (@Planeta_Wrest) September 24, 2021







In addition, in the image we see Kevin Hart acting as Vegeta. It would be a tremendous duo for the new adaptation of the great anime series to the big screen. The names of other actors such as Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie have also sounded strongly and have been adapted by fans to see how they would look in the movie.

Are you looking forward to a new movie about Dragon Ball Z?

Would you like to see The Rock play Nappa in the movie?

Thank you for sharing this time and enjoying this passion with us. PLANET WRESTLING, WWE website. Remember that you can follow us on our RRSS and that on the web every day we get closer to all the WWE news, videos, interviews, with the best coverage and live monitoring as soon it will be of the expected WWE EXTREME RULES.

All the news of WWE and wrestling on PLANET WRESTLING.