‘They’re Like Kids’: 10 Behind-the-Scenes Pictures No Adam Sandler Fan Can Miss

‘They are like children’ is a 2010 film with which Adam Sandler reunited his group of friends with whom he collaborates regularly such as Rob Schneider, Kevin James and Chris Rock. Here 10 behind-the-scenes images that you can’t miss.

If you are a fan of the movies of Adam Sandleryou’ve probably seen more than once They are like children, the story of five good friends and their families who come together to vacation and celebrate the 4th of July (Independence Day of the United States). The film also features a cast full of comedy stars such as Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, and Salma Hayek, who we’ll see shortly at Marvel Studios’ Eternals.. We know that you know some of the dialogues and scenes from this movie by heart, so we decided to investigate the protected files of They are like children and introduce you 10 behind-the-scenes images no Adam Sandler fan can miss. Look at them!

The gang is reunited!

If we were to describe They are like children in a single image, this might be one of the best options, even Kevin James He’s got a can of Kentucky chicken on, while Rob schneider, Chris Rock, David spade and Adam SandlerThey laugh out loud in front of the cameras.

Adam Sandler smile

This behind-the-scenes image of They are like children shows the happiness of Adam Sandler while filming the movie, behind him some staff members were preparing the set for the next scene.

The director in action

Dennis Dugan and Adam Sandler have worked together on multiple projects such as Do not mess with the Zohan, A fake wife and of course, They are like children. In this image they appear smiling as a huge movie camera looms over their shoulders.

Dynamic duo

One of the most popular couples in Hollywood comedies is made up of Adam Sandler and Rob schneider, who share the tradition of collaborating together in countless films even with simple cameos.







Funeral scene

Do you remember the funeral scene at the beginning of They are like children? This was the perspective of the camera operators, who had in front of Adam Sandler, Rob schneider, Chris Rock and Maya rudolph.

Simple job?

Nobody said that starring in a comedy movie would be an easy job. Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Rob schneider they were preparing to shoot a scene in the old cabin where the story takes place.

The cabin by the lake

Kurt (Chris Rock) and Deanne (Maya rudolph) were the first to enter the old cabin by the lake, and to capture their emotions, the camera and sound equipment were already waiting for them on set.

The lighting of each scene

David spade he played with the camera operator getting into the shot before starting to shoot the first scene in the restaurant.

Salma and her comfortable clothes

Before filming your scenes, Salma Hayek conversed with Dennis Dugan while wearing loose clothing and boots for the cold, a photograph worth pure gold.