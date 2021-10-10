They recover ‘Stories to not sleep’ by Chicho Ibez Serrador

The directors Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paco Plaza, Paula Ortiz and Rodrigo Cortés reinterpret ‘Stories to not sleep’ in an update that recovers four episodes of the mythical series created by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, broadcast in two periods between 1966 and 1968 and in 1982, and that have been screened at the Sitges – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia.

At a press conference this Sunday, the producer and son of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, Alejandro Ibáñez, has assured that the selection of directors has been easy because they are “passionate” about his father’s work and They quickly accepted for the respect and affection towards their figure choosing which chapter they wanted to do, and has remarked that the series maintains the spirit of its creator.

The four chapters of this first season, which as of November 5 will be seen on Amazon Prime Video and later on TVE, are ‘El asfalto’, directed by Paula Ortiz and starring Dani Rovira and Inma Cuesta; ‘Freddy’, directed by Paco Plaza with Miki Esparbé, Adriana Torrebejano and Carlos Santos; ‘The joke’, made by Rodrigo Cortés and starring Eduard Fernàndez, Nathalie Poza and Raúl Arévalo, and ‘El doble’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen with Vicky Luengo and David Verdaguer.

Cortés was grateful that they were allowed to “reach into the treasure chest” of the stories of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador – who died in 2019 -, update them and make them fly in a different direction, and has claimed that the creator of the original series is a gigantic filmmaker and his capital influence, in his words.

“FUNDAMENTAL INFLUENCE”

Along the same lines, Plaza has remarked that Chicho Ibáñez Serrador is “a fundamental influence” and that his two films, ‘The residence’ and ‘Who wants to kill a child?’, are indispensable, and that is why in ‘Freddy’ he has wanted to pay tribute to one of his great teachers by turning him into a fictional character , played by Carlos Santos.









Paula Ortiz has assured that, despite the fact that her previous works were far from the fantastic, It is a genre that he loves because he likes to develop stories on the “threshold between the real and the unreal”He recalled that it was at the Sitges Festival that he presented his first short film and has vindicated how Ibáñez Serrador enjoyed presenting the episodes.

Asked about the role of women directors in the cinema, Ortiz has said that there must be a “permanent attempt that the imagination has no walls”, and that there are no labels that restrict it because it is a film made by a woman.

Also apparently far removed from the genre, Rodrigo Sorogoyen has claimed to feel very comfortable with the possibilities with ‘El doble’ to tell a story “entertaining, funny, disturbing and exciting”, and has pointed out that fantasy and science fiction are two genres that you would love to be able to do.

Performers more used to comedy like him Actor Dani Rovira and actress Inma Cuesta, who has claimed to be a fan of genre cinema, have shown their predisposition to horror films: “I would not mind being the Spanish Nicolas Cage,” joked the actor.

MAKE A CHICHO WITH “SOUL”

The interpreters Miki Esparbé, Adriana Torrebejano and Carlos Santos have explained that they did not think to accept the role that Plaza offered them in this rereading of the legacy of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, and Esparbé has remarked that at first it imposes touching a reference on a way of understanding fiction, but that they have felt sheltered and comfortable “inside the madness” of the project.

One of the aspects of the chapter ‘Freddy’ is the appearance of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador as a character -circumstance that maintains the time when the original was recorded-, and Santos has admitted that it was a challenge and that he wanted him to have “soul” without doing an imitation, for which he was able to see a lot of recorded material in which he appeared.

Another aspect that both Torrebejano and Esparbé have highlighted is that it is a chapter that is “metacine” and that allows filming a film within a film and redouble the tribute to Ibáñez Serrador, so it was essential to keep the proposal in the original era.