The world in real time according to Jennifer Aniston

The world will never know what the chapters of The Morning Show that would be filmed during the first half of 2020. The Apple TV + platform series was born in search of capturing the present of Western society after MeToo and, with the arrival of the pandemic, the idea that its second season would omit Covid It did not fit the spirit of the production, so major surgery was applied.

Jennifer Aniston (52), perhaps the biggest TV star born in the last 30 years, acknowledges the blow. “It knocked me down, it was difficult,” says the actress, detailing that “we had already filmed the first part of the series before the pandemic and then we suspended. And then the story was rewritten in order to incorporate the Covid ”.

As part of a virtual conference attended Worship, the also executive producer – along with Reese Whiterspoon – describes what came after the incessant round of video calls with an epidemiology team and with the different departments of the series. “It’s difficult, because I want to see the faces of my team, I love these people,” he says about a cycle recorded with face shields and coronavirus tests. “Like everything, that became very normal, curiously. We get over it and we survive. I think we did a really good series. I think so”.

With those adjustments as a result of the overwhelming contingency, the filming allowed his reunion with Alex Levy, the news anchor who in the first season deals with the dismissal of her partner after being accused of sexual abuse (Steve Carell), and that in the recently released second cycle shuffles professional options after retiring in Maine. It is his attempt – until now, successful – to dominate the streaming era after he reigned in the sitcoms of the 90s with Rachel in Friends.









“I love Alex’s absolute ability to be professional one moment and then wildly lose control. She is quite a pendulum. A human pendulum. It’s fun to navigate and analyze her as a character, ”he says about his leading role, which for his first season gave him the Actors Guild award and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The second cycle, in Aniston’s words, “definitely gets spicy.” “We are basically dealing with the repercussions of what season one left us. You see the struggles, the marginalized, the culture of cancellation. Everyone is walking with their own guilt of what they are allowed and what they are not. There is a lot of self-control ”.

“I think what was really important to us, and it was also in season one, is that we did not approach things in black and white. We want to hear the conversations that take place behind closed doors. The conversations that people do not feel they can develop or have out loud, because they will be immediately marginalized ”, he exposes about a series of episodes that ranges from racial discrimination to social condemnation of those accused of abuse and harassment.

How do you deal with the pressure to make a fiction with the appetite to be a chronicle of the ups and downs of the world? “It’s fun creating a series as it happens in real time as we watch the world learn what the new normal is, and hopefully we are portraying it. But we are portraying it as honestly as we can, because it is what we are experiencing. It’s a lot of responsibility but it’s still exciting. “

Ultimately, Aniston says she is grateful that the pandemic had found her doing a series that was not inscribed in the western or science fiction. “We were able to dive in and say something, and try to make a difference or raise a point of view. We were not in a spaceship trying to live in an alternative universe where Covid did not exist or any of these things that as women and men we have to go through ”, he concludes.