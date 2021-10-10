The terrifying reason Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes refused to fly together when they were married

Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes they were inseparable during their marriage. The couple she married in 2003 and a few months later her first child, Joe Alfie Winslet Mendes, was born. However, they announced their separation eight years later, in 2010.

During their years as husband and wife, they couldn’t be without each other, but there are several incidents where they decided to refuse to fly together on the same plane. As reported by The Daily Mail, Mendes planned to take the American Airlines Flight 77 on September 11, 2001, one of the planes that crashed into the Twin Towers of the United States, a terrorist attack by the Islamic state that it caused the death of 2,996 people.

However, the media reports that there was a time change and that Mendes finally missed the flight, so he could not catch that plane. In addition, for his part, The ‘Titanic’ actress also experienced a scare And while I was on a plane to Britain a man claimed to be a terrorist in mid-flight and threatened to crash the plane.

The pilot of this plane had to make an emergency landing, finally no one was injured in the incident and the man was arrested. That is why, according to a source close to the couple to The Daily Mail, they decided not to catch a plane together and always fly in different planes for the sake of their children.









“Whenever possible, Kate and Sam prefer to travel on separate planes,” the source said. “It is not always possible but, for obvious reasons regarding children, they travel separately when they can“.

