The story of how George Clooney developed his tequila business

George Clooney’s success in the Hollywood world is well known, as are his efforts in political activism and humanitarian work. A lesser known fact is that George Clooney and two friends accidentally founded one of the fastest growing tequila brands in the world in 2013.

That company is Casamigos, which sold Diageo for $ 1 billion in June 2017, a sale that made Clooney the highest-paid actor of 2018, despite not appearing in any movies.

Diageo agreed to pay $ 700 million initially, with the potential of another $ 300 million based on the performance of the tequila over 10 years, according to CNBC.

In an email to CNBC at the time of the sale, George Clooney said:

“If they asked us four years ago if we had a $ 1 billion tequila company, I don’t think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We will continue to be part of Casamigos. »

Earning money was never the reason to create Casamigos

Shortly before the Diageo sale in March 2017, Casamigos co-founder and former nightclub and bar owner Rande Gerber told Business Insider that making money was never the reason for launching the brand.

“The really important thing for George Clooney and me was that we have the best tequila, but we make it affordable for everyone,” he said.

“Clooney doesn’t need the money, I didn’t need it, Mike didn’t need it, it wasn’t the reason to throw a tequila. We wanted everyone to be able to drink it and not be exclusive, “he added.

George Clooney came up with the idea for tequila with Gerber, who is also the husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford, while the two spent time at their homes in Mexico.

George Clooney met his tequila partner at a bar

Casamigos is aged and barricaded in Mexico.

They met almost 30 years ago while George was shooting one of his first movies in New York.

“He was walking into one of my bars called Morgan’s at the time… so I met him at the bar with a tequila,” Gerber told Business Insider. “He spent three months in New York, and every night we went out to the bar and made great friends.”

The two of them were going on golf trips around the country with other friends, “it was called ‘the golf trip,’ but we played maybe nine holes every now and then” which is where they met real estate guru Mike Meldman.

“A mutual friend connected us, saying we should play on one of Mike’s golf courses,” Gerber said. “He took care of us and we developed a friendship through that, then we built our houses in Mexico at Mike’s development.”

The Clooney and Gerber houses sat next to each other on the property, which was called Casamigos.

“It felt like a composite,” Gerber said. “We would have a lot of our friends there: breakfast at our house, lunch at theirs, dinner at ours. It looked like a big house.

George Clooney and Gerber’s mealtimes often involved drinking tequila.

“Casamigos really started by accident in terms of business”

The three founders: Mike Meldman, George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

“As in Mexico, we drank a lot of tequila. We went out to bars and restaurants and the waiters recommended them. Some were good, some were not so good, and some were expensive. At one point, George turned to me and said, ‘Why don’t we create one that’s perfect for us?’ “

“We wanted one that didn’t burn when it went down, was super smooth and had the right flavor profile. One that we didn’t have to mix, we usually had it alone or on the rocks, that we could drink all day long and not have a hangover in the morning. “

Tequila pilgrimage

Casamigos is “an extension of who we are and our lifestyle,” Gerber said.

The duo began their tequila pilgrimage. They did some research, met with distillers, tested samples, and did blind taste tests with their friends and family until they found a recipe with no burns at all.

“It ended up being almost two years and 700 samples later, it was perfect,” Gerber said. “There was a point where we all chose one, and it was ours. Not only did we know we had something great that we love, but all of our friends loved it too. “









Bottles were ordered, served, and drank at their homes in Casamigos, which appropriately means “House of Friends.”

While the couple can claim they can drink it all day and not have a hangover the next day, it’s probably not recommended for inexperienced tequila drinkers – the average bottle contains 40% alcohol.

Without even realizing it, Gerber said he and Clooney were bringing in around 1,000 bottles, and the distiller told them they needed to get a license.

They met with a distributor in the United States who wanted to participate and launched the tequila as “Casamigos” along with the help of their friend Meldman.

“He’s wonderful at marketing and caters to the high-end market,” Gerber said. “He’s smart and has amazing relationships.”

The tequila gold rush

Gerber and Clooney still test every batch.

Ultra-premium small-batch tequila is aged and swept, Gerber said, while a master distiller “chooses the right moment to take it from barrel to bottle.” He added: “We use old brick kilns, and Weber blue agaves are grown for seven to nine years; It’s a long process”.

They use a simple adhesive label on a simple bottle, with a simple cork to seal it. The brand sells reposado, anejo and blanco tequilas, which range from $ 20 to $ 115 online, depending on size.

The Casamigos brand “took off immediately” through word of mouth, according to Gerber

“We started winning prizes, which legitimizes you,” he said. The brand has won gold medals at the Los Angeles International Spirits Contest, the San Francisco World Spirits Contest, the New York World Spirits and Wine Contest, the Mexico Spirits Tasting Contest, and the Testing Institute. of drinks. “From that moment he gained momentum.”

The brand doubled its sales volume from 38,000 nine-liter cases in 2014 to 80,000 in 2015, according to Ad Age, which said it was part of the tequila “gold rush.”

Casamigos told Business Insider that it doubled its volume again in 2016.

Everything is done in-house in the Los Angeles offices, where Rande is based, as well as in New York and Arizona. He added that George and Mike are still heavily involved, and at the time of the Diageo sale, CNBC reported that Clooney, Gerber and Meldman were expected to remain with the company after their acquisition.

“We all contribute the same amount. Although I run the company, we all play our own role, “Gerber said in March 2017.” George is very involved in the business. He’s in Los Angeles this week and will be in the office when I’m here to brainstorm ideas. “

They both also make sure to test every batch

“We have our master distiller, and he’s so good we know they’re all consistent, but when a new batch comes out, he ships a bottle and George and I taste it,” Gerber said. “We always want to be the first or the second to try it. It’s kind of a tradition. We open the bottle, toast and take a sip.

It’s always perfect. If you have a great master distiller, they have this palette and sense of smell and taste that has almost been passed down from generation to generation, “he said. “We want to be part of that process.”

While the couple sold their homes in Mexico shortly before we spoke with Gerber, he said they were looking to build new ones in the same location. Who knows what idea your next abodes will inspire.

