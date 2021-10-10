‘The Squid Game’, ‘Venom’ and other Halloween costumes you can find on Amazon – Movie News

Do not deny it: as soon as October arrived, you began to search Amazon for all kinds of Halloween costumes based on the series and movies of the moment such as ‘The Squid Game’ and ‘Venom 2: Carnage released’, here are some options.

Do you already know what your costume will be for Halloween? You cannot deny that, as soon as October began, your main searches in the Amazon store focused on the best costumes related to the series and movies of the moment such as The Squid Game and Venom 2: Carnage Released. For this reason, we decided to help you in your mission to become the master of disguise thanks to Amazon.

Let’s start with the most popular outfit of the moment: the red jumpsuit with full mask from The Squid Game, which you can purchase whole or in parts. Participant clothing is also available: the green outfit with a white shirt and a number on the chest. It only remains that you follow this step by step recipe to make your own Dalgona Candy, that circular sweet with a figure engraved in the center, so you can organize your own games.









Would you like to be a participant or a member of the squid team?



The superhero cinema is premiering with Venom 2: Carnage Released, where Kletus Kasady (Woody harrelson) becomes the host of Carnage, a dangerous and savage symbiote. Of course, you cannot miss this opportunity to make yourself a symbiote costume and, luckily, Amazon has the version of both Venom like CarnageAll that remains is to choose your side in this fight.

Let’s get to the point: Venom or Carnage?



‘Venom: Carnage Freed’: Who is Shriek, the lover of Cletus Kasady played by Naomie Harris?

Now if your thing is to stay on trend even on Halloween, then the outfit of Cruella (Emma Stone) could be your best option, some versions include accessories such as gloves and a mask to keep the mystery going during the evening. Do not forget that you must make a grand entrance, this is the personal stamp of the villain.

And how to forget about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime that has conquered the world and right now has us waiting for its second season after the success it had Demon Slayer: Mugen Train the movie. Therefore the disguise of Shinobu Kocho the Insect Pillar, promises to be one of the most coveted this season.

‘The Squid Game’: A Mexican girl appeared in the Netflix series and you didn’t realize it

If you choose Shinobu Kocho the Insect Pillar, don’t forget to practice your breathing and posture.



It’s time to talk about classics like the set of Michael myers which includes the iconic mask of the supernatural assassin, who by the way will be back in Halloween Kills, tape directed by David gordon green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis which will hit theaters on October 15, it is a matter of days to know the new installment of the saga. How about you go to the premiere with everything and your costume?

The Michael Myers costume is a classic that will never go out of style.



Okay, one more: do you remember the night dress used by Harley Quinn (Margot robbie) on Suicide squad? Well, you might as well consider it to steal your eyes at all your meetings. It would only require a slight touch of makeup, but that will depend on the level of realism you want to give your version.

It’s your time to dress up as Harley Quinn!



Ready! You no longer have excuses for not dressing up this Halloween with any of the outfits inspired by the most popular movies and series of the moment. Don’t forget to take hundreds of selfies to show the world your fanaticism.