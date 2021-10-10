The spectacular photo of Sofía Vergara without any clothes at the age of 49 celebrating her love of coffee

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara it did not always have the fame that it has today. Her professional career took off after playing Nina in ‘The big mess‘in 2002. Then he got other roles in productions like’The Smurfs‘or’New Years Eve‘, but without a doubt the role that has made him the star that he is today is that of Gloria Delgado in television success’Modern family‘.

Apart from sharing their Colombian roots, Sofía and Gloria had other factors in common, be it their funny personalities and their funny expressions. This may be one of the reasons why Sofia nailed this paper that has made it unforgettable for the public.

Although the fans of the series had to say goodbye to the incredible cast, since after almost 11 years and 11 unbeatable seasons, ‘Modern Family’ ended in April 2020, Sofia has continued her professional career and is currently on the jury of the famous English television show ‘America’s Got Talent’, alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Sofia’s spectacular photo for National Coffee Day

At 49 years old, Sofía has once again surprised her followers with a pose that takes their breath away. This time it was to commemorate the National Coffee Day, who congratulated his followers

The actress, like a good Colombian, has shared a photo in which she is incredible. In it, appears naked and covered in coffee beans stating that they are “all of Colombian origin.”









Her curvy figure has been highly applauded by her followers on Instagram, and many of them have taken the opportunity to comment on it “Awesome” and “beautifull“which appears in the photo, but it doesn’t surprise us either, since it always has been.

Surely you are interested in:

‘Modern Family’: The exciting reunion of Sofía Vergara and Rico Rodríguez one year after the end