“The Shining” HBO Max: The Secret Stories from the Filming of Stanley Kubrick’s Masterpiece | The Shining | SKIP-ENTER

1979. The initial plan said that the shoot would last three months. However, almost a year has passed and actors, director and the entire team of “The glow”Does not stop working. No matter how many times a scene is repeated, the important thing is that Stanley Kubrick feels like he got the perfect shot.

Behind the scenes, the camera continues to roll. Is about Vivian Kubrick, the director’s daughter, who does not stop filming everything that happens behind the scenes.

“Make some rice with something. Something, you know. Rice or pasta ”says Jack Nicholson to someone on the other end of the phone line as he realizes that Vivian and her camera are seeing everything.

“Why do you have to find out about the rice and pasta, Viv?” Nicholson asks, trying to keep a good mood. “What if he had been talking about… business? Or maybe personal matters? Someone from production intervenes in the conversation while the actor claims why he should record at 8pm. and complains, minutes later, of the cold that they had assured him he would not feel on set.

Later, moments like this and others of greater tension recorded by Vivian Kubrick, would be revealed in the documentary “Making off of The Shining“And in 2005 in the book” The personal files of Stanley Kubrick. “

THE PERFECTION OF A DIRECTOR

At this point in history, the manias and perfectionism of Stanley kubrick when shooting a movie. He demonstrated it in “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968), in “A Clockwork Orange” (1971) and in Barry Lyndon (1975).

The perfection that Kubrick sought, however, was not easy to satisfy and should be achieved yes or yes, regardless of who it may be.

“There is no other way to do it, I repeat, there is not. Take the utmost care because the compositional effect of a different path would be bad, bad, bad “, Kubrick tells his crew of”The glow”About how they will work the famous scene where Jack Torrence walks into the maze in the middle of the snow.

Released in 1980, “The Shining” featured a shoot described by many as “cruel” and as terrifying as the final result of the film was. And the documentary mentioned above proves it.

“Watch this. I drop my hair. I’ve taken strands of hair from the window frame, ”Shelley Duvall tells Stanley Kubrick minutes before filming the famous ax attack scene with Jack Nicholson. What does the director answer? “Strands of hair? Ok ”, while continuing to play.

This would not be the most awkward moment suffered by Shelley duvall. The actress later declared that for much of the time that the filming lasted, her health was affected by the strong tension she suffered from Stanley Kubrick.

“Viv, don’t sympathize with Shelley,” the director warns his daughter while she was filming the documentary. And he clarified to the actress: “That doesn’t help you at all.” To which she answered yes.

It is quite shocking to see images of Duvall during filming lying on the floor as a result of a nervous breakdown while only a group of the production team deigns to attend to her. Just a few feet away, Jack Nicholson and Stanley Kubrick himself seem unfazed by what was happening around them.

TAKE 1 TAKE 2 … TAKE 127

One of the anecdotes, to call in some way what happened during the filming of “The Shining” was the amount of repetitions that the shots of the tape had. So we have to: the fight between Jack (Nicholson) and Wendy (Duvall) on the stairs was repeated 127 times. The scene of the ball rolling towards Danny in the corridor of the Overlook Hotel, 50 times and the scene of the ax hitting the door, 100 times.









ENDLESS CHANGES IN THE SCRIPT

In the midst of rehearsals and script reviews with the actors, it was common to see Stanley Kubrick in front of his typewriter. The director kept making changes to the story over and over again.

“I was not going to do anything between midnight and two,” says Jack Nicholson wryly to a production assistant who hands him for the umpteenth time a new version of his speech for tomorrow.

“It’s not the script, it’s just …”, she replies. While the actor finishes the sentence: “It’s just an idea to start with. Very well. The cinema, they give you these things and then you make it up as you go ”.

THE KUBRICK LEGACY

“The glow”Premiered in May 1980 and was not well received, neither by critics nor by Stephen King. The disappointment of the first group perhaps responded to what they thought they would receive from the film: the classic horror that was in style towards the end of the seventies. This was far from what Kubrick was proposing.

In King’s case, “The Shining” had a big mistake and that was choosing Jack Nicholson as the lead. For the American writer, the actor was far from the essence of the Jack Torrance of the book.

About Kubrick’s way of working, the filmmaker Janusz Kaminski gives his opinion in the documentary “The visions of Stanley Kubrick“:” The shining is the perfect example of a horror film that does not use the visual elements of the genre. Nothing indicates that it is a horror movie. By doing that, the fear of the characters becomes much more believable. “

“The blood coming out of the elevator, the twins reminiscent of Diane Arbus photos. That is, it throws you images that make you react. What scares you is the fact of meeting these characters “, complements the filmmaker Caleb Deschanel in the same special and describes the scene of the” book “that Jack Torrence wrote and that ends up discovering terrified, his wife Wendy.

“I want to know what they say but I only have typed pages and they all say the same thing. This is a crucial moment in the film. It is the best representation of dementia ”, he maintains.

The scene Deschanel refers to is the one in the book that Jack Torrence has allegedly written while guarding the hotel. Wendy thought that the hours that her husband had spent in front of the typewriter had paid off and one day she decides to see the 500 pages of this manuscript. To his surprise, these could only read the following sentence: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” (“So much work and so little play make Jack bored”).

This meticulous result of writing the same sentence on each of the 500 pages was a product of Kubrick’s mind. Margaret Warrington, the director’s personal secretary, was chosen to write the famous quote hundreds of times. But that was not all.

Kubrick decided that for the purposes of dubbing the film, the famous quote should vary depending on the country in which it would be screened. Thus, for example, in Germany, it was read: “Do not leave until tomorrow what you can do today” and in France, “A bird in hand is better than a hundred flying.”

Stanley kubrick died of a heart attack on March 7, 1999, just days before showing Warner Bros. his latest film “Eyes Wide Shut”. The director was 70 years old.

