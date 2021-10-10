The proof that Sofía Vergara always had star wood and is a natural blonde

Although now I triumph as a jury of the talent show America’s Got Talent where she has become intimate with Heidi Klum (they even share snacks during breaks), Most will always remember Sofía Vergara for her role as Gloria Delgado in the series Modern family. The actress has said on several occasions that the character she played in the fictional comedy was tailor-made for her because she shares a lot with the funny matriarch of the Pritchett family: both are Colombian, they emigrated to the United States to pursue a dream and have a personality overwhelming. However, something that separates both women is the color of the hair, because Vergara had to dye her natural blonde hair to fit the Latin image requested by Hollywood producers. As proof of this change of look due to the demands of the script, the star has just published two photos from when he was in school with which he also shows that he always had a talent to succeed in the entertainment industry.







“Always with grimaces 🤣, at school in Barranquilla”, Sofía Vergara has explained about these two memories in which she poses with her friends amusingly. In the one above, the actress stands out among the group with a pink bikini and a Hawaiian-style necklace that predicts her future as a swimwear model, a stage in her life that she also usually shares with her followers, like a few months ago, when rescued an image from a photo shoot who made Heidi Klum assure him “You’re the same 😍” in the comments section. This time, the Colombian has looked much further back and shows that she always had a comic streak. In addition to being expressive and talented for show business, the photos reveal that she also wore bangs during her teens, the fashionable cut that already has conquered many celebrities this year.







Decades after those images were taken, The 49-year-old actress has seen her career dreams come true And now he is one of the most beloved Hollywood stars in Hollywood, accumulating more than 23 million followers on the networks. In fact, such is the recognition that she gained thanks to her portrayal of Gloria Pritchett that she does not have to dye her hair brown to fit any stereotype and she has long since chosen to regain her light hair with the warm nuanced reflections that illuminate their features.





