The platform’s best Cameron Diaz movies

The mask

This is one of the most famous movies in the world, about a humble bank teller, who discovers an ancient magical mask that awakens his deepest desires and gives him the ability to carry them out. The movie The Mask was released in 1994 and lasts 101 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up and stars the always iconic Jim Carrey and a very voluptuous Cameron Diaz.

Our banned video

Without a doubt, one of the funniest Netflix movies of Cameron Díaz. Telling the story of a married couple (played by Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel) he realizes that the sex tape he recorded the night before is missing. In 2011, Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel also worked together on the Jake Kasdan comedy “Bad Teachings.”

Shrek Ogrorisa Christmas

Just as Shrek sets out to relax with his new family and live happily ever after, the most joyous of celebrations arrives. A movie to enjoy with the family, together with the children of the house. This movie stars Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers.

Gambit

To get revenge on his abusive boss, a London art curator conspires with a Texas rodeo queen to sell a fake Monet to the wealthy man. Another great movie to enjoy with the children of the house.

Shrek

Once upon a time there was a green ogre named Shrek who lived in a far distant swamp, happy with his mud baths and his particular concept of hygiene. But one fine day, his precious loneliness is interrupted by the invasion of a group of annoying characters from classic tales.









What to expect when you are expecting

This film is full of humor and nothing less was expected, as Cameron Díaz is part of this romantic comedy with a stellar cast that portrays the misadventures of several couples facing the ups and downs of pregnancy and impending fatherhood.

Dreamworks Christmas Classics

The animals at the Central Park Zoo are getting ready for Christmas. Private, the youngest of the penguins, notices that the polar bear is alone and decides to surprise him. This is another movie to enjoy with children.

Shrek Swamp Tales

Shrek celebrates Halloween with his friends, Puss in Boots embarks on a mission to retrieve a ruby, and the gang competes in a singing contest. This Netflix movie is a must have classic if you enjoy the humor.

Shrek: Forever the Final Chapter

A Decade of Shrek comes to a comical end with Shrek Forever, the fitting finale to this record-breaking, award-winning phenomenal film. At the end of this series of films, its protagonists Cameron Díaz and Myke Myers say goodbye.