The ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ star who was “terrified” to work with Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman seems to be living a second golden stage in his career in the world of acting. Since the actress entered the world of television, big projects have not stopped arriving. It undoubtedly shone dramatically in ‘Big Little Lies‘or’ The Undoing ‘.

But this does not end here and together with Amazon Prime the actress has released her new series, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers‘the miniseries that adapts the novels of Liane Moriarty. At the moment the project has had a fantastic reception and it is normal since the cast could not be better. Although apparently, before starting to shoot the series Zoe terakes had his doubts about what it would be like to work with Nicole Kidman. In fiction Zoe works for Misha in Tranquillum.

Zoe couldn’t help the giddiness she can feel when you go to work with some of the biggest Hollywood stars and claimed he was “terrified” and adds: “Some of my favorite actors are in the cast of the series and I really didn’t quite know how to handle this situation. “

Also, in this interview in quien, Zoe goes on to say: “I felt the same as the night before Christmas, I was in the hotel the night before meeting them like, ‘Oh my gosh!’“.









Although it seems that the atmosphere was something different than what I expected: “They were all about each other in a very simple way, which is incredible because they are stars but none of them made you feel like you were talking to a star. After a while they all we realized how weird we were and it was a wonderful set of weirdos that we complemented each other. The environment very quickly became a familyWe all used to meet up on weekends to go out, it was a very nice experience, “he says.

Finally, she wanted to share her experience working together with Nicole: “Seeing her work is extraordinary. She is so into it and she does it with so much detail and with great skill. It’s like being in a masterclass when you see her work“.

