The Most Googled Halloween Costumes – El Financiero

The date expected by all those who enjoy costumes and terror is getting closer and closer: Halloween. Despite being a holiday we adopt from America, it is certainly enjoyed a lot; young and old seek year after year dress up ideas and look great this day.

Witch, Skull, Vampire, Frankenstein, Mummy, Pumpkin… there are many classic costumes for these dates, but we see them less and less often. Why?

Not surprisingly, they are increasingly being searched for costumes that refer to series or fashion movies, and that is why this year we will be able to see a very particular list, which includes several current icons of pop culture.

Google search ‘Halloween Costumes 2021’.

In case you still have not decided and you feel that the ideas no longer reach you, do not worry! Internet search giant Google shares a list of the most wanted costumes by users. We will surely see many of these in the next festivities of Halloween.









‘The most wanted’

In the first place (and in case it was not yet clear to us their level of popularity) the costumes related to the popular Korean series’The Squid Game‘lead this list. Since the series came out They started selling pink monkey character masks, but the searches began to increase because they are not only looking for costumes of this character, but also of the green uniforms, to be one of the participants in these Halloween parties (wink, wink).

We could consider it a surprise (or not) but this year, and so far, a character that joins the list of the most wanted is the singer Britney Spears, who for years already inspired some looks for the dates for being ‘pop princess‘, but recently we attributed its popularity due to the legal battle what have you had in recent months against his father.

Others joining the list are Carnage and Venom, characters from the film recently released in our country, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘. These figures are of alien origin, and their characterizations are sure to be interesting.

And since we are talking about movie characters that are setting trends this year, we have the queen of trends and fashion: Cruella, who won the hearts of millions of people with his character so irreverent and loaded with a sarcastic, rebellious and ironic attitude.

No, do not think that we have forgotten one of the most popular series of Netflix, because also the search for the typical mask of Dali and the red monkey of ‘The Money Heist‘, like last year, it is among the most sought after for these holidays.

So, if you still don’t know what to dress up this year, we share these ideas, which could make your search for the perfect costume lighter.