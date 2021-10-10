The LeBron James-produced film starring Adam Sandler

The actor Adam Sandler will be one of the protagonists in a film that LeBron James will produce and will have another NBA player in the leading role.

One more time, Lebron James he immerses himself in the production and realization of audiovisual content. After making and starring in his movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, now the player of Los angeles lakers will be part of the new film that will have Adam Sandler as one of its protagonists.









The movie in question is called Hustle and tells the story of an unfairly fired American basketball scout (Adam Sandler) who discovers a very talented player in Europe and decides to bring him to the United States.

That player will be played by the current forward of the Boston Celtics on the NBA, Juancho Hernangomez. The Spaniard plays a young man who had a difficult past that the comic actor discovers during his trip abroad and convinces him to take him to the NBA … without the permission of his team. To get to know each other better, Sandler visited the concentration of the Spanish National Team this summer to see Juancho in action.

LeBron James and his producer, one of those involved

Even though the movie will be a Netflix original, among the producers involved is SpringHill Entertainment, the company that LeBron owns. The director of the film will be Jeremiah zagar and it is classified as comedy, drama and obviously, sports.

The official cast is as follows: Adam Sandler, Queen latifah, Ben foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, Maria Botto, Kenny smith, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton, Debbie Lay, Juancho Hernangomez, Bob Leszczak, Jerry Lobrow, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Sonya Giddings, Setty Brosevelt.

