The fall and rise of Britney Spears: her darkest moments and how she regained her freedom

In recent days The Britney Spears story rang louder than ever. Not that of the tender girl of the Mickey club that over time was marketed as a sexual icon, nor the story of a tormented young woman who fell into drugs, went crazy and decided to shave her head. But the real story, one of prohibitions, exploitation and, ultimately, freedom.

As portrayed in the last documentary of the battle that the singer of Baby one more time against guardianship that appointed his James Spears as his legal guardian, Britney vs Spears, It all started with a very complicated divorce, the result of a very overwhelming relationship as well.

Photograph of Britney Spears in the famous attack on Papparazzi in 2007. Photos: @Maximo_slri

Britney and Kevin Federline, reportedly very much in love, got married in 2004 after just three months of dating. After two years and bringing into the world two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden, she filed for divorce. In general, her fans applauded the separation: Britney would return to the stage and recover the success she had during the 90s and early 2000s.

Even during the documentary Britney: for the record, she acknowledged that the link was a mistake: “I think I got married for the wrong reasons,” she said. “Instead of following my heart and doing something that would make me really happy, I did it because of the idea that I had everything.” So, from that date on, everything was on the way to improve. Or so it seemed.

During the years following their divorce, Spears won fana de “parrandera” with socialite Paris Hilton and actress Lindsay Lohan.

In November 2006, Spears obtained custody of the two children, according to different media reports. The father would have the right to see his children three times a week and she seemed to get her life back. However, it all went downhill as he embarked on what many called an “endless party” and She took the opportunity to party with such controversial friends as Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton.

Flashes of his private parts to the press, blackouts in clubs, bizarre interviews and harsh criticism for driving at high speeds with his son on his lap; all of them, scandals that led to an event that went around the world: the images of the singer shaving her head in an aesthetic in Los Angeles, California.

It happened on February 21, 2007, when Britney flew from Miami, Florida, where she was hospitalized for a day in rehab. His stay in that recovery center would have been more pressure from his family than of his own free will. Upon arrival, she made a stop at home, then she and her bodyguards made the trip to a cosmetician. There, she asked the hairdresser to make her completely bald, although she refused, according to what she reported CNN that day.

Then, and to the surprise of the paparazzi who were waiting for her outside the premises, as can be seen in a video of the fact of the channel X17, Britney began to shave, leaving on the ground the mythical golden mane, which at that time was black, on the ground. Then he made another stop at a tattoo studio and acquired two of them, one on his wrist and one on his lower abdomen.

As if that were not enough, days later the famous attack on a car with an umbrella occurred. And that marked not only the fate of the singer, but that of her entire family and that of pop culture. Back then, Britney was taking some medications, especially Adderall, as confessed by the controversial ex-boyfriend of the singer, Adnan Ghalib, who was harshly singled out by fans for allegedly wanting to take financial advantage of their relationship.

The manager of that moment, Larry Rudolph, called what happened a “rocky moment”, something like a very run-down stage, but it was not the pills that had caused the collapse in its entirety, but the control that he felt that others had about his life: “My life was controlled by too many people and that is something that does not allow you to be yourself. It was others who made all the decisions for me”, He said in an interview to Yedoit Ahornot in 2017.

“I was lost and I didn’t know what to do with my life. All I wanted was to please everyone around me, because that’s how I really am, “he explained to the Israeli media. However, Britney was about to lose control of her life on a scale that was unknown in show business and that lasted for over a decade.

Jamie Spears became Britney’s legal guardian in 2008 (Photo: AP)

After that, Spears went into rehab for the second time, and although she promised to be the same as before, that did not happen. In good part lThe media pressure on Britney was enormous and the media documented every step left, often manipulating her image.









Finally, on October 1, 2007, Spears lost physical custody of her children. He suffered from different episodes that ended in the hospital. The first, when she allegedly refused to hand over the children to her ex-husband, who had temporary custody. By resisting, Police went to her home and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, the magazine reported. People.

In late January 2008, Spears was hospitalized for the second time at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center, presumably because he suffered from insomnia and had not slept for several days.

His stay in that hospital lasted longer than expected and it was also speculated that he ended up in an isolation room. At par, his representative, Sam Lufti, assured that Spears was in psychiatric treatment for mental problems.

And this was when one of the pivotal pieces in Britney Spears’ story came into play: her father, James Spears, also known as Jamie. Until then, according to the documentary Britney vs. SpearsJamie had been kept out of Britney’s life. His mother, who had been closest to her, had vanished after a strong fight between the two.

Britney’s health was deteriorating: She was diagnosed with dementia and it was considered that she was no longer able to care for herself. For this reason, On February 1, 2008, a Los Angeles court granted temporary guardianship of his daughter to James. At the end of that same year, the guardianship became permanent.

Not only of the heritage, but of many other details of the singer’s personal life that she would reveal more than a decade later. Although he continued working on projects such as the album Circus, which premiered in 2008 and Femme Fatal, in 2011, and on show in Las Vegas and appearances in The X Factor, his career was far from being what it was: her fans increasingly noticed her more “robotized”.

The harassment and control exercised by his father and other figures over his life reached unbearable limits. From her right to decide about her motherhood or being able to drive her own car, to being spied on by her father, who even put a tape recorder in his room, as reported in the documentary Controlling Britney Spears.

“TOHe helped several people linked to the guardianship, mainly his father, James Spears, to control almost all aspects of his life, “he said. Alex Vlasov, a 39-year-old former member of the singer’s security team, said Jamie Spears, 69, monitored her every move.

Finally, in Britney’s words: “I have lived in shock and I have been traumatized. I just want my life back (…) so this guardianship has done me more good than bad, “he said during a hearing that took place in June 2021, where he recounted in detail what he went through since that day in 2008 , when Jamie became her tutor.

Fans of pop star Britney Spears celebrate after a judge suspended Britney Spears’ father from his role as the singer’s business controller, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, United States. September 29, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

In 2021, after a fierce fight in the courts, Jamie was finally removed as responsible for Britney’s marriage, valued at USD 60 million. However, the figure remains in force until December 31 of this year, when a hearing will be held to define whether the legal agreement will come to an end, after 13 years.

However, it would not have been possible without the support of his fans; who since 2019 showed their suspicions about the situations that Britney lived under guardianship, who continuously said that “everything was fine”, on social networks.

To them, Britney thanked them when she managed to win her freedom: “” The Free Britney movement … I have no words, “said Spears. “Because of you guys, and your constant resilience to free me from my tutelage, now my life is going in that direction,” said the singer in a post on Instagram. “Last night I was crying for two hours because my followers are the best and I know it. I feel your hearts and you feel mine. I know and it’s true”He shared.

