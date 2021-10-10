The Deluxe polygraph vs Jason Statham and Jackman, Ylamo repeats

The blushing polideluxe to Beln Rodriguez put Jorge Javier Vzquez in a bind before the war between Alba Carrillo and Miguel Frigenti. The Protector beat Logan. Viva la vida gave Emma Garca joy. SBADO HEARINGS Radhams Prez / Updated October 10, 2021 Related to:





Saturday Deluxe It triumphed over the rest of the offers with a clear 17% screen share, up 1.2 points compared to last week. The blushing polydeluxe a Bethlehem Rodriguez put in a bind Jorge Javier Vazquez before 1,419,000 viewers. Also on the program menu, a new chapter of the war between Alba Carrillo and Miguel Frigenti. Saturday Deluxe It triumphed over the rest of the offers with a clear 17% screen share, up 1.2 points compared to last week. The blushing polydeluxe aput in a bindbefore 1,419,000 viewers. Also on the program menu, a new chapter of the war betweenand The second option was the movie of Antenna 3, The protector, with Jason Statham and Winona Ryder, which entertained 1,183,000 viewers and signed 10.6% of Compartir. The blockbuster of Four, with Logan, made by Hugh jackman, interested 8.3% of the audience, 873,000 people. It surpassed the cinema of The 1, Seven souls, which did not exceed 6.9% with 798,000 followers. Before, Weekly report reaped 8.2%. He repeated practically the same results from last Saturday The sixth night with the interview to Íñigo Erejón. Yélamo reaped 6.4% with 578,000 followers in The sixth. On The 2, the movie The Tobacco Seller scored a good 5.1% with 598,000 viewers. In the afternoon, in Telecinco, Live life gave a joy to Emma garcia with an average of 1,251,000 viewers and 13.4% of Compartir. As almost always, the most watched of the day was the informative Antena 3 News 1 Weekend with Matías Prats and Monica Carrillo that interested 2,106,000 viewers and signed a 21.1% audience share. go back up go back up

Comments Remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.



Advertising Advertising





OCTOBER 2021 The Deluxe polygraph vs Jason Statham and Jackman, Ylamo repeats The Voice and Got Talent go up in their duel, Elysium punctures, Ars fired Benzema and Mbapp make Secret Story pupa, and Prez Reverte Last temptation rises, Gila defeats I see how you sing after Italy-Spain Penlope Cruz sweeps, Secret Story vs Inocentes and Alberto Chicote MasterChef overwhelms Innocents and Temptations, The Town rises I flew with Redondo, Unfaithful wins Secret Story, and Pain and Glory Deluxe raises with Anabel, Nicolas Sparks does not fail, Boris vs Sard The voice lowers, Got Talent rises, and Slvame sweeps Anabel Pantoja Frigenti out and Adara in, Paco Tous does not shoot, Slvame shoots SEPTEMBER 2021 Sandra Barneda gives a dislike to Manel Fuentes and Boris Izaguirre Sobera expels Sofa Cristo, Inocentes endures, Chicote in the fight Sofa lvarez overwhelms Adara, Vanesa Romero to Sandra Barneda My Daughter sweeps along with Unfaithful, and Secret Story vs Denzel Washington Deluxe goes down, Ylamo shoots up, Kevin Costner vs Liam Neeson La Voz defeats Got Talent, La Palma night, Clooney clicks Secret Story expels Arrocet, Statham defeats Paco’s men The last temptation vs Concha Velasco, I see how you sing collapses Inocentes, Secret Story, Ana Tramel and Ana Rosa in a shared night MasterChef triumphs, Inocentes strip, and irregular Sandra Barneda Unfaithful and My daughter give no respite to Secret Story, eruption of the volcano Plantn in Sbado Deluxe, Contable vs Santos Inocentes, and Ylamo La Voz fulminates Got talent, Save me vs Tierra Amarga, and Pasapalabra Fight in Secret Story vs Paco’s men, and Enrique Iglesias The last temptation vs I see how you sing, Risto and Pastor, and Save me Pass the word naked to Telecinco’s deception, Mother crashes MasterChef Celebrity sweeps, Valls doubles Franganillo with Snchez Unfaithful and my daughter whip the Secret Story debate with Jordi Gonzlez Sheep in Deluxe versus the white lion, Ylamo, and Matas Prats Got talent overwhelms Nuria Roca, Amar reinvents himself, stick Glvez Secret story gobbles up Paco’s men, Manolita goes to Mallorca I see how you sing defeat to Beauty and the Beast after the success of Spain El Hormiguero and Inocentes, winning tandem, Ars stalks Griso El Hormiguero sweeps, Inocentes does not fail, Pasapalabra overwhelms Glvez Unfaithful and my daughter hit Viva el verano, Spain sweeps with their win Harrison Ford defeats Isabel Pantoja, Gabriel Rufin, and Emma Garca Jorge Javier returns to Deluxe, Nuria Roca falls, Slvame vs Tierra Amarga It sweeps football and Father there is only one who gobbles up The Last Supper Pretty Woman vs Kong, Manolita’s guts, and Vicente Valls Toi Moreno, Frank Blanco and Jota Abril reinforce Four a day Innocents vs Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett; Chiringuito with Pedrerol … see posts from other months