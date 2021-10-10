Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe Deluxe polygraph vs Jason Statham and Jackman, Ylamo repeats
Celebrity

The Deluxe polygraph vs Jason Statham and Jackman, Ylamo repeats

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




The blushing polideluxe to Beln Rodriguez put Jorge Javier Vzquez in a bind before the war between Alba Carrillo and Miguel Frigenti. The Protector beat Logan. Viva la vida gave Emma Garca joy.

SBADO HEARINGS
/ Updated October 10, 2021 Enlarge the textReduce the textPrint this artCorrect this artSend to a friend
Related to:

Saturday Deluxe It triumphed over the rest of the offers with a clear 17% screen share, up 1.2 points compared to last week. The blushing polydeluxe a Bethlehem Rodriguez put in a bind Jorge Javier Vazquez before 1,419,000 viewers. Also on the program menu, a new chapter of the war between Alba Carrillo and Miguel Frigenti.

The second option was the movie of Antenna 3, The protector, with Jason Statham and Winona Ryder, which entertained 1,183,000 viewers and signed 10.6% of Compartir.

The blockbuster of Four, with Logan, made by Hugh jackman, interested 8.3% of the audience, 873,000 people. It surpassed the cinema of The 1, Seven souls, which did not exceed 6.9% with 798,000 followers. Before, Weekly report reaped 8.2%.

He repeated practically the same results from last Saturday The sixth night with the interview to Íñigo Erejón. Yélamo reaped 6.4% with 578,000 followers in The sixth.

On The 2, the movie The Tobacco Seller scored a good 5.1% with 598,000 viewers.

In the afternoon, in Telecinco, Live life gave a joy to Emma garcia with an average of 1,251,000 viewers and 13.4% of Compartir.

As almost always, the most watched of the day was the informative Antena 3 News 1 Weekend with Matías Prats and Monica Carrillo that interested 2,106,000 viewers and signed a 21.1% audience share.

Compartir en Facebook Compartir en Twitter Compartir en Linkedin Enviar a un amigo RSS

go back upgo back up


Comments

Remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.

Comment

Advertising

Advertising

S

S S S

General Archive
OCTOBER 2021
The Deluxe polygraph vs Jason Statham and Jackman, Ylamo repeats
The Voice and Got Talent go up in their duel, Elysium punctures, Ars fired
Benzema and Mbapp make Secret Story pupa, and Prez Reverte
Last temptation rises, Gila defeats I see how you sing after Italy-Spain
Penlope Cruz sweeps, Secret Story vs Inocentes and Alberto Chicote
MasterChef overwhelms Innocents and Temptations, The Town rises
I flew with Redondo, Unfaithful wins Secret Story, and Pain and Glory
Deluxe raises with Anabel, Nicolas Sparks does not fail, Boris vs Sard
The voice lowers, Got Talent rises, and Slvame sweeps Anabel Pantoja
Frigenti out and Adara in, Paco Tous does not shoot, Slvame shoots
SEPTEMBER 2021
Sandra Barneda gives a dislike to Manel Fuentes and Boris Izaguirre
Sobera expels Sofa Cristo, Inocentes endures, Chicote in the fight
Sofa lvarez overwhelms Adara, Vanesa Romero to Sandra Barneda
My Daughter sweeps along with Unfaithful, and Secret Story vs Denzel Washington
Deluxe goes down, Ylamo shoots up, Kevin Costner vs Liam Neeson
La Voz defeats Got Talent, La Palma night, Clooney clicks
Secret Story expels Arrocet, Statham defeats Paco’s men
The last temptation vs Concha Velasco, I see how you sing collapses
Inocentes, Secret Story, Ana Tramel and Ana Rosa in a shared night
MasterChef triumphs, Inocentes strip, and irregular Sandra Barneda
Unfaithful and My daughter give no respite to Secret Story, eruption of the volcano
Plantn in Sbado Deluxe, Contable vs Santos Inocentes, and Ylamo
La Voz fulminates Got talent, Save me vs Tierra Amarga, and Pasapalabra
Fight in Secret Story vs Paco’s men, and Enrique Iglesias
The last temptation vs I see how you sing, Risto and Pastor, and Save me
Pass the word naked to Telecinco’s deception, Mother crashes
MasterChef Celebrity sweeps, Valls doubles Franganillo with Snchez
Unfaithful and my daughter whip the Secret Story debate with Jordi Gonzlez
Sheep in Deluxe versus the white lion, Ylamo, and Matas Prats
Got talent overwhelms Nuria Roca, Amar reinvents himself, stick Glvez
Secret story gobbles up Paco’s men, Manolita goes to Mallorca
I see how you sing defeat to Beauty and the Beast after the success of Spain
El Hormiguero and Inocentes, winning tandem, Ars stalks Griso
El Hormiguero sweeps, Inocentes does not fail, Pasapalabra overwhelms Glvez
Unfaithful and my daughter hit Viva el verano, Spain sweeps with their win
Harrison Ford defeats Isabel Pantoja, Gabriel Rufin, and Emma Garca
Jorge Javier returns to Deluxe, Nuria Roca falls, Slvame vs Tierra Amarga
It sweeps football and Father there is only one who gobbles up The Last Supper
Pretty Woman vs Kong, Manolita’s guts, and Vicente Valls
Toi Moreno, Frank Blanco and Jota Abril reinforce Four a day
Innocents vs Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett; Chiringuito with Pedrerol
… see posts from other months


Previous articleThe winery that’s in the new James Bond movie
Next articleAdam Sandler and the love story with his wife who was born on a set
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv