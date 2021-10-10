The American press fuels the rumor that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin will be parents again

Just a couple of weeks ago, the North American edition of OKAY! Magazine jumped in the pool: George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin could be parents again in a matter of months. The couple were photographed on Lake Como (Italy), where the actor has his most precious European refuge, and the lens captured a rounded curve in Ms Clooney’s abdomen that could fit with an incipient pregnancy. What’s more, the magazine speculates that it would be in its second quarter.

They would have told it at a dinner

The Clooneys were parents to Ella and Alexander four years ago and, according to this magazine, they were eager to repeat

Magazine cover and detail of the photo in question.





OK Magazine

Naturally, this curve –which exists and is clearly appreciated– may correspond to causes other than gestation, from textiles to optics, going through physiological ones. Nevertheless OKAY! He claims to have the valuable testimony of someone close to the couple and eager to slip data. For example, that the Clooneys are expecting another pair of twins to join Ella and Alexander, four years old.

“Amal said at a dinner with close friends that, after the first trimester, it is beginning to appear again and very soon the fact would be in the public domain.” The source adds that “George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone.”

The Clooney, arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It was May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller / Pool via REUTERS

The article is really succulent and if the reality corresponds with its text, the Clooneys should check their list of friends: “They both wanted it but at their age there was no guarantee. They told their children for their birthday. She has been begging for a little sister, so everyone expects at least one girl. ” The mysterious insider gets up to his neck wet when he reveals that the couple wish the godparents of the new twins to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Another nearby but unidentified source

Other media play with the same cards but in a different direction: the digital magazine E! Online immediately stepped out to contradict Chang

It is not the first statement about this new fatherhood that we have heard in recent weeks. At the end of July, the presenter Julie Chang already advanced that the couple was expecting a new pair of babies. Other media play with the same cards but in a different direction: the digital magazine AND! On-line He immediately came forward to contradict Chang thanks to a representative of the couple, without even mentioning his name, who denied the incipient rumor. Meanwhile, neither the actor nor the lawyer have commented on the matter.