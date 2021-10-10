Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe $ 11 million property where Jennifer Aniston spent her best moments
Celebrity

The $ 11 million property where Jennifer Aniston spent her best moments

By Sonia Gupta
0
47




Jennifer Aniston She catapulted her acting career with her iconic character on “Friends,” that quaint New York apartment helped her become one of the most recognized figures in the art world. However, few know that the prominent star had the best adventures in a home similar to that of fiction.

It’s about the New York department $ 11 million in the West Village, where her childhood best friend, fellow actress Andrea Bendewald, lives.. Jennifer Aniston and his partner from “The Morning Show” have known each other since they were 14 years old, which is why this incredible apartment at 526 Hudson Street is the location where the protagonist of “Marley and I” keeps her best memories of the night. adolescence.


Previous articlePancholón is saving to go to the World Cup in Qatar | OPINION
Next articleBrad Pitt makes war on George Clooney and now sells coffee
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv