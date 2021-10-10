The $ 11 million property where Jennifer Aniston spent her best moments

Jennifer Aniston She catapulted her acting career with her iconic character on “Friends,” that quaint New York apartment helped her become one of the most recognized figures in the art world. However, few know that the prominent star had the best adventures in a home similar to that of fiction.

It’s about the New York department $ 11 million in the West Village, where her childhood best friend, fellow actress Andrea Bendewald, lives.. Jennifer Aniston and his partner from “The Morning Show” have known each other since they were 14 years old, which is why this incredible apartment at 526 Hudson Street is the location where the protagonist of “Marley and I” keeps her best memories of the night. adolescence.

This is the facade of the building where Andrea’s apartment is located.

The home of the great friend of Jennifer Aniston It is currently for sale and here are all the details of it. The space is about 492 m2, according to what was published in the ad, while inside it has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The decoration is very typical of the New York style, walls and chimneys made of blocks and windows that are obstructed by external stairs that lead to the upper floor, among other details.

The property is in full renovation, to later finalize its final sale.









A movie story

In a few words that Jennifer Aniston She gave a representative of her friend’s family, she said, “I grew up on the Upper West Side, and that was great! But if I’m honest, my favorite memories are from the West Village at 526 Hudson Street.” The actress and Andrea met many years ago, when both were studying at the so-called school of “fame”, High School for the Performing Arts.