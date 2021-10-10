Stop hair removal. Selena Gómez joins the new fashion that is triumphing among celebrities. Photo

There is no doubt that the eyebrows are the frame of the faceas they help with expression and frame the gaze to enhance the beauty of this important physical feature.

Eyebrow trends have changed significantly in recent years: going from a slim, fine and very defined stylized eyebrow to a little thicker, natural, organic and even tousled eyebrows.

A few years ago the English model Cara delevingne it imposed the trend of bushy eyebrows on all the catwalks and campaigns in which it appeared, from then on it became a reference in fashion and style for many people who wanted to have a more “natural” style. However, it is necessary to mention that the genetics of many people and even the excessive use of hair removal in the eyebrow area, has caused beauty treatments to be resorted to in order to obtain the eyebrows of the moment.

From Microblading to brow rolling!

Currently, there is a wide variety of beauty techniques to achieve thicker and more abundant eyebrows, among them we can mention the following:

Microblading: it is a technique that allows filling the eyebrow “hair by hair” without attacking the skin, achieving a natural finish

Brow rolling: It consists of a semi-permanent treatment that is applied to the eyebrow, achieving an upward combed eyebrow effect, smoothing the hair that tends to unravel to set the desired shape.

Brow gel: In various makeup houses you can get a specialized gel to comb the eyebrows, give it volume and the desired color; It depends on the natural amount of hair that you have, you must purchase a specific product.

Recently American singer Selena Gomez has joined this trend, emphasizing the following: “I love my eyebrows. I love my hair, I love my eyebrows exactly the way they are I would not change them for the world.“This in response to a large number of followers who have suggested that she wear a slightly more delicate and finer eyebrow look, plucking a little more the” excess “hair that the singer usually wears.

The singer has us used to a look of perfect eyebrows, always outlined and combed to frame her angelic face and give it a bit of mystery to her striking gaze.

Justin Bieber’s ex has opted for an “organic” look where her natural brows star in much of her makeup looks and without a doubt she looks spectacular despite some detractors who still do not accept that thick eyebrows have come to stay for many more seasons.

For this reason, lhe CEO of Rare Beauty has become an eyebrow specialist and has decided to include specialized articles to make up and define the eyebrows in its own makeup line

Other celebrities have championed the style, including: Lily Collins, Keira Knightley, Dua Lipa and Emilia Clarke.