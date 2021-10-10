Stallone and Rocky’s secret with the size of Hulk Hogan

“I’m going to get another rabbit out of my hat,” he explains. Stallone about a well-kept Rocky secret: his size difference with Hulk Hogan in his fight in ‘Rocky III’ which can be seen in this Photo .

It will have been the greatest in the history of cinema about the ring, but we are not talking about size. Because Rocky he made himself giant with his gloves, yes, but this unpublished photo of Sylvester Stallone in his fight with Hulk hogan In the third installment of his successful franchise, he makes clear a huge difference between the two.

And Sly is not hiding: “I’m going to get another rabbit out of my hat,” he explains on Instagram. And that’s taking into account that it measures 5 feet 10 inches, which is equivalent to 178 cm. And there you have him, dwarfed by the great legend of wrestling. Just thinking that Chris Hemsworth is preparing to embody him in his biopic makes us sweat … By the way, how long to see the life of Hulk Hogan with a pot of popcorn?

And how was the fight between Hogan and Rocky on the big screen? Puyes himself Sly spoke of that moment in networks recently.

“It’s funny, after the post from when I was 19 years old, who was going to say that 16 years later I would be lifting the Incredible Hulk Hogan who weighed over 140 kilos! HULK also delivered the straightest punches I have ever known. Great athlete. Maybe I’ll post another uprising photo from The Lords of Flatbush. Even that was shocking to me. About 500 pounds … ”.









A few years ago, Stallone described Hulk Hogan as “an awesome athlete” who “just wasn’t aware of his own strength. Believe it or not, when he jumped on the public to fight with the specialists, three of them had to be taken to the hospital ”.

In the movie, Rocky accepts a charity exhibition match against a fighter named Thunderlips (the character played by Hulk Hogan). Balboa takes it as a joke, but the fighter seems to take it more seriously and begins to make all kinds of keys to Rocky, like the ones we see in the photo, which he manages to get out of … With great difficulty. The fight, by the way, ends in a draw.

In addition, Stallone confessed that the specialists were not the only “victims” of Hogan’s force: “I remember a quite violent movement in which he threw me against a corner, he ran towards me across the ring and he charged me like a bull; He jumped on me so high that his tibia hit me on the collarbone. I fell to the ground and, for 10 minutes, I was afraid to look at my shoulder… I was only able to say ‘don’t move me, don’t touch me’ because I was sure my bone was sticking out. Of course, it was not like that, but I assure you that I have not felt pain like that in all my life, neither before nor after that blow … ”.

