Sommer Ray shows off her favorite animal print dress

United States.- It is more than clear that Sommer ray It has a design for the favorite clothes, it is the animal print because it does not hesitate to assure that it is with what feels natural being her, this adorned by its beauty and its character of “fierce” that give much more sense to its set .

In her most recent photoshoot the international model was located between some plants simulating some forest and she wearing a dress with the theme of Animal Print with imitation of what is the skin of leopards which gives it much more elegance and attracts attention.

“In my natural habitat”, were the words he wrote in his publication, which is accompanied by more than 5 photos where he shows his dress at different angles and where surprisingly almost camouflaged with the tone of his skin, because the tan that Sommer Ray handles is the most sensual and what he gets the most out of in his photos.

Sommer Ray in her natural world, beautiful modeling her animal print dress | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

It was so successful that more than 797 thousand people reacted to one of the photo sessions where Sommer Ray does not show more of her statuesque figure, which makes it clear that what she wears goes with her and, most importantly, that her fans like her. and that fuels their desire to continue supporting it with its content.









The animal print theme confirmed that it is one of the favorite garments because just a few days ago he was seen modeling a swimsuit with the same theme, in those photos he left more than one with their mouths open because of him next to his little one cat combined their “skins” with a similar design.

Sommer Ray is a fan of anything with animal skin patterns | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

In the same way Sommer Ray in other photos has shown that it is the fashion that he loves the most from sarongs, bags, more swimsuits to training clothes where with his own designs he has joined the different types of patterns to make a model unique.

Sommer Ray is one of the influencer, the most media model has become in social networks, the American has more than 26.7 million followers and that account goes up every day. That is why it only takes a few minutes for the thousands and thousands of likes to reach your accounts to make it number 1 on social networks.