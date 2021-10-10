Sofía Vergara: the tragic story of her brothers, one murdered in Colombia and the other fallen on drugs | TV and Show

Sofía Vergara lives a full life, of fame and fortune, alongside another famous person: her husband Joe Manganiello. They make the perfect match in every way.

It seems like a total success story for a South American who had to leave everything behind to achieve her American dream and more. But there is a painful past, that few know, in the intense light of the reflectors of the present of this Colombian.

Before consolidating her fame through her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the sitcom Moderm Family, or being part of the jury in America Got Talent, the native of Barranquilla (Atlantic north of Colombia) made the difficult decision to totally escape from her colorful city, living one of the darkest family chapters of her existence.

The attempted kidnapping and murder of Rafael Vergara

Rafael Vergara Vergara was 27 years old, he was known as one of the most socialite men from Barranquilla in the city. He played the clarinet, he loved the rumba and was already the father of a family. His little Claudia Daniela was part of his world. He was born in 1992 in Florida. Two months later, he went to live with his parents in their homeland.

The Vergara were not exactly of humble origin. The brothers Rafael, Sofía, Julio and Sandra, who is actually his cousin, but is considered a sister in the clan, grew up in a home with the comforts that were not seen in social strata occupied by the majority in this coffee nation. His father, Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, was a well-known rancher in the area.

Sofía Vergara’s career was on the rise. He moved between Colombia, the US and other countries like Chile, cheering, just as he did at the Viña del Mar Festival between 1994 and 1995.

Shortly after, tragedy came. The eldest of the Vergara brothers used to move with bodyguards wherever he went. On June 12, 1997, just 5 years after he had settled in his country, a van intercepted him, taking advantage of the fact that he did not have security elements, as was his custom, on a trip through Bogotá. An apparent kidnapping attempt, with resistance, and a hail of gunfire ended Rafael’s life.

The actress, model and entertainer, devastated by the loss, made the decision to leave Colombia permanently. Together with his son Manolo, his sister Sandra, his mother and his brother, Julio, they left Barranquilla behind to safeguard and with many questions about the homicide.

Years later, the actress spoke to Parade Magazine.

“My older brother, Rafael, was murdered in Colombia. It was a nightmare… My mother stayed after that like a zombie. I wanted to be with the family, so I bought a big house [en Miami, Florida] and we all began to live together “, he assured.

Vergara hired private investigators due to the lack of response from the Colombian authorities. However, little was known about it.

“It was a very dramatic event, he was shot and unfortunately none of us were able to say goodbye to him… We come from a successful family, and we knew that he was a target of murder. That’s why he always went with bodyguards. The only day he was alone, he was shot and killed. It was absolutely devastating “, assured the actress.

Little by little some details of the murder of Rafael Vergara were revealed, among them, the sentimental involvement with the wife of a recognized leader of organized crime.

The Colombian newspaper Semana, gives a name and surname to the alleged person responsible for the incident. He is Víctor Mejía, alias “El Mellizo”, a drug dealer who worked for Pablo Escobar and for Mexican cartels. When his life was in danger, he fled from Cali to Barranquilla.

The source of the aforementioned media maintains that Sofía Vergara’s brother was condemned by an affair with a woman from Mejía. “That was enough to order his death.”. The same journalistic note describes Rafael, alias “Comegato”, as someone who was not walking in good steps and who on one occasion, according to witnesses, had an argument in the bathroom of a nightclub with El Mellizo, who he slapped on the the face.









Whatever the reason, the tragedy made this family a symbol of what many others suffer when organized crime takes their loved ones from them.

“When so many bad things happen to you that your skin becomes very hard. You just have to breathe deeply and move on, if not for yourself, for everyone you love “, said in the interview that the newspaper La Vanguardia took up.

On September 21, Sofía shared a tender record on her Instagram account, along with her brother Rafael’s daughter, Claudia Daniela, on the occasion of her niece’s 29th birthday, with whom she appeared in an interview in her native Colombia, moved to remember her deceased brother.

Kidnapping, Cancer and deportation for drugs: Sofia’s other tragedies

In case the murder of Rafael Vergara was not enough, the years after the event brought other harsh tests for the Vergara family, living in the United States.

In 1999, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo published on the alleged disappearance and alleged kidnapping of Sofia Vergara’s father. According to the aforementioned media, Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, had been missing since October of that same year and in the hands of a gang of kidnappers from Barranquilla.

Vergara Robayo, born in Magdalena, ran a livestock activity in the area, which made him the target of kidnapping by local criminal groups.

Quoted by the Colombian press, relatives of the actress’s father, assured that the alleged kidnappers would have communicated with her as far as Miami, to demand the payment of the ransom. Little was known about the case and its outcome.

Over the years, the pink press reported on Sofía Vergara’s trip to her father’s funeral. It was the year 2009 when People en Español magazine reported that the Barranquilla attended his native country to fire his father, who died of a stroke. They hadn’t spoken for a decade.

Sofía had to deal with another family tragedy due to drug addiction, by her brother Julio. According to the Colombian newspaper, El Heraldo, was arrested at least 30 times in the United States.

The first incident between Julio Vergara and the authorities occurred shortly after the murder of his brother and a few months before the kidnapping of his father. In 1998 he was arrested for possession of marijuana. Months later, he was jailed dozens of times more for similar behaviors and others that included drinking on the public highway, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, among others.

For 2011, the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) ordered the immediate deportation to Colombia of Julio Vergara, considering that his repeated conduct incurred the crime of felony or treason to the country that welcomed him and therefore no longer he was a candidate to live in the United States.

In the midst of Julio’s entrances and exits to prison, Sofia was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which was discovered in a routine visit and with which she had to battle for the next few years, until finally defeating it, becoming a voice for people who also suffered from it.

Since then, nothing has been known of Julio’s whereabouts. What is known, with certainty, is that his sister, who brought him to the North American nation, continues to reap successes, despite a difficult past that includes a murder, an early pregnancy (at the age of 17), the kidnapping of her father, drug addiction of the male figure left at home, thyroid cancer and other challenges that came in life.

The jury of America Got Talent, who earns $ 10 million per season, today, is smiling more fortune than ever, amassing income of $ 43 million, ahead of Angelina Jolie ($ 35 million) and Gal Gadot ( $ 31 million).