Sitges bites harder than ever

Sharpen your claws! The 54th edition of the Sitges – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia is about to begin and the streets are already decked out to serve as a showcase for 11 days of the most risky, innovative and transgressive cinema of the moment. From October 7 to 17, the howls of fans of the fantasy genre will resound through a program with 169 titles that collect the latest and most anticipated trends in a cinema that is taking the forefront of the cinephile chronicle more than ever, taking important awards at festivals header. An obvious example of this is the Titane from Julia Ducournau, Palme d’Or at Cannes 2021, which will be part of the Official Fantastic Specials Section along with the highly anticipated Last Night in Soho from Edgar wright or the indescribable duo between Nicolas Cage and the director Sion Sono on Prisoners of the Ghostland.

It will also be in Sitges Earwig, special award of the jury at the San Sebastián 2021 festival, accompanied by its director, Lucile Hadzihalilovic, which will receive the Career Award from the Méliès International Festivals Federation (MIFF). A recognition that is added to that of the directors Mamoru Hosoda, which will present its latest animation work in competition Belle, and Carlos Saura, distinguished along with the actress Belén Rueda with the Grand Honorary Prize of this 54th edition. This year’s Màquina del Temps awards will go to the director Neill Blomkamp, which presents its latest Demonic in the Official Section, the actress Alice krige, protagonist of She will, also in competition, and Nick Antosca, special guest at the new Sitges Pitchbox showrunners Lab and scriptwriter of Antlers, a production by Guillermo del Toro that can be seen at the festival. The composer completes the list of winners of this edition Roque Banos, María Honorary Award, and the actor Emilio Gutierrez Caba, who will receive the Nosferatu Award from the Brigadoon section.

Ana Lily Amirpour will return to Sitges seven years after his debut with A girl comes home alone at night to present the opening title, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, at a time of clear transformation for the genre where the presence of the female gaze is increasingly relevant. A good example of this are some titles present in various sections of the festival such as Censor, Welsh debut Prano Bailey-Bond, the british Silent night, black comedy directed by Camille Griffin, Here Before, debut of Stacey Gregg, or Bloodthirsty, the second film of the Canadian Amelia Moses which can be seen in Noves Visions and which explores the main theme of this year’s leitmotif about the werewolf and the beast within. For its part, the medieval epic fantasy of The green knight, film directed by David lowery, which already captivated the festival audience with the poetics A Ghost Story in 2017, it will be in charge of closing Sitges 2021.









The new installment of the Halloween saga recovered by David gordon green on Halloween Kills, nor the new works of friends of the festival like Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, which will be presented in the Official Section The Deep House, a groundbreaking supernatural underwater horror story. Another regular from Sitges also returns, Ben Wheatley, with his new proposal in In the earth, shot in the middle of the Covid pandemic, or Tommy wirkola, director of Nazi zombies and Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, which brings its new film to Sitges, The Trip (I Onde Dager), a thriller loaded with black humor starring Noomi rapace. Titles that caused a sensation at the Cannes 2021 festival like the Norwegian The Innocents, the Icelandic ribbon Lamb, or terrifying and especially violent Asian proposals such as those that we will find in The Medium and The Sadness, among some of the most shocking films.

The latest Spanish productions will also be presented in Sitges as a sample of the good state of the most current state fantasy. The first operas of Catalan David casademunt on The moor and of Alberto Gospel on Visitor, the horror epic And they all will burn, the Galician ribbon Hyacinth, a terrifying road-movie in a van in The passenger, the haunting science fiction of Three, the alliance between Carlos Vermouth and Paco Plaza to give life to The grandmother, the world premiere of the Venicephrenia from Alex de la Iglesia, and the premiere of the four stories of Stories to not sleep that brings together some of the most important filmmakers on the recent Spanish scene such as Rodrigo Cortes, Paula Ortiz, Paco Plaza and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Miki Esparbé stars in the chapter of ‘Stories to not sleep’ directed by Paco Plaza

The festival will continue to discover unpublished films to the public such as The Amusement Park (1973) from the legendary George A. Romero in the Seven Chances section in collaboration with the Catalan Association of Film Critics and Writing (ACCEC), recovering fantastic treasures at Sitges Classics under the framework of the retrospective of The inner beast, for example The wolf forest (1970) from Pedro Olea and Return of the werewolf (1981) from Paul naschy, two essential films in the history of our cinema, and offering free alternative proposals in the Brigadoon section with titles such as the premiere of Welcome to Hell or the documentary Fulci Talks – Uncut Conversation with Lucio Fulci, from Antonietta De Lillo.

For yet another year, Auditorio, Retiro, Prado, Tramuntana and Brigadoon will be key spaces of the festival and witnesses to the best annual harvest of the latest in feature lengths, shorts, documentaries and fantastic series. A program that is completed with a renewed agenda of parallel activities, industry conferences, exhibitions, meeting spaces for fans, presentations and official publications.