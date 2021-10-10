Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Aren’t Dating: The Truth Behind the Clues | Viral

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Rumors have emerged that the singer and the actor are in a relationship

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

In the last days Selena Gomez and Chris Evans They have driven social networks crazy after they began to circulate rumors that they are in a supposed relationship. Nevertheless, the most important clues that “reveal they are dating” are false.

Why is Selena Gomez and Chris Evans believed to be dating?

Rumors about the artists who were there arose after some noticed that the protagonist of “Captain America” ​​began to follow the singer on Instagram. In addition, some photos began to emerge that supposedly showed that the couple had been in the same places, at the same time.









All this together with the statement in which

Selena Gomez once confessed that she liked Chris Evans

, made the fans of both dream of walking and even called them “the perfect couple.”

The false clues about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans’ relationship

Other than the “follow” on Instagram, there is really no other proof that the two are in a relationship.

To get started, the photographs that ensure that Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the same placer, they don’t really belong to the same day. The photo of the “Ice Cream” singer is from 2017, outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles; the actor’s belongs to 2013, in another part of the city.

Then another couple of images were shared in which they also assured that they had been together in a restaurant. However, the image of Selena Gomez was taken in 2019, leaving a studio in Los Angeles, while the image of Chris Evans is outside a hotel in London, England.