Saint Andrew 2: Alexandra Daddario talks about the possibility of the sequel

Who does not remember Saint Andrew? The catastrophe movie of Warner Bros. Studios and New Line Cinema starring Dwayne Johnson in his role as a helicopter pilot. Critics did not give much support to the film directed by Brad Peyton despite being a show of mass destruction starring earthquakes, tsunamis and impossible escapes by the main characters. The actress Alexandra daddario, who had a moderately relevant role in the film, has commented in a recent interview the possibility of seeing a sequel (goes Screen Rant).

Saint Andrew 2 will not occur for the moment

“It was mentioned to me several years ago when I walked into New Line. I don’t think the executive I was talking to is already there. But they had a written draft. As far as I know, it is not happening. It has been a long time. I do not believe it. I think it was in development at one point, I should say. But that happens in Hollywood all the time, “explained the actress, who is not too convinced that Saint Andrew 2 may materialize. The original 2017 film had a $ 110 million budget, a figure that was amortized with its $ 474 million grossed at the global box office, a not inconsiderable number and that gave the green light to Saint Andrew 2.









The sequel to Saint Andrew It was in pre-production, although as the actress indicates, the disaster film did not progress beyond that stage. As far as we know, shortly after the release of the original film and its good numbers in theaters, New Line Cinema were developing this first script idea for the sequel. Brad Peyton was going to repeat as director and screenwriters Neil Widener and Gavin James focused on writing a script focused on the eruption of the Pacific Ring of Fire. However, unfortunately for fans of disaster movies, the script did not go beyond its initial draft.