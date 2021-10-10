Rumor: Ben Affleck’s Batman won’t die in the Flash but will have minimal involvement

When it was announced that Ben Affleck would play Batman instead of Christian Bale in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, many fans got angry and asked to be fired from the role. However, after his debut as the superhero in 2016, his version of Batman became a favorite, and he had two more appearances. Now it is only confirmed that he will return in The Flash, but there are many rumors that have us confused.

On the one hand there are the more optimistic rumors, those that say that Affleck will return for new projects, be it an individual film or an HBO Max series dedicated to his Batman; and on the other hand are the most pessimistic rumors, which say that their participation in The Flash it will be the end of Affleck as Batman, and that we could even see the character die. Now new rumors arise that could give us clues about reality.

The first comes from the blogger KC Walsh (via CBR), who assures that Affleck filmed his scenes in just one week, which would confirm that his appearance in The Flash it will be very brief. This is not entirely a surprise, as it was to be expected that they wanted to give more time to Michael Keaton, an actor who returns to the role of Batman after 30 years.

The second rumor is of Geekosity, and it is much more positive, because it ensures that Warner Bros. did want to kill the Batman of Ben affleckSince they have long wanted to eliminate all traces of the SnyderVerse. However, after the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Warner Bros. has changed their mind, and thinks that killing Batfleck would be paying too much attention to him; This is what one of the sources quoted by the site said:

Killing Ben Affleck in The Flash draws attention away from Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton’s Batman. This is not [Avengers] Endgame. It’s not Affleck’s story. His death should be the heart of the movie.

Could this information mean that the SnyderVerse will rise from its ashes and that we will have more of Affleck in film and / or TV? Lately, several projects have been announced for HBO Max such as the Black Canary and El Pingüino series, but so far there are no signs that we will see a continuity of what Zack Snyder did.

The DC Comics cinematic universe began in 2013 with The Man of Steel – 55%, a reboot focused on Superman that put Henry Cavill in the shoes of the superhero. In 2016 the second installment was intended to be a huge success, but the results were disappointing in every way: Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice it was not to the liking of most critics, and fans were divided. With Justice League – 41% were supposed to make a change, but the disappointment was much greater. The reason for the latter we learned years later, when HBO Max released the original cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was much better received and has been a sales and audience success.

The next phase of the DCEU began with Aquaman – 73% in December 2018. The success was massive, with more than US $ 1 billion raised it became the highest grossing film in DC, above The Dark Knight Rises – 87%. After Shazam! – 88% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% had disappointing box office numbers, but the reviews were mostly positive, and the case was similar with The Suicide Squad – 91%.

