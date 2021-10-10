Rodrigo González on Nicola Porcella in Onlyfans: “It is supposed that he was succeeding in Mexico” | Shows

Rodrigo González criticized Nicola Porcella for opening his account on the OnlyFans platform. The Amor y Fuego host recalled that the Guerreros México member assured that he would never offer this service because it was easy money.

Likewise, the communicator hinted that the model would not be doing very well in Aztec lands. “ Nicola was supposed to be succeeding in Mexico ”, He expressed.

After what was stated, Gigi Miter argued that you should never “spit at the sky.”

“Never spit at the sky, never. (He said) ‘I don’t agree with that.’ And now it says. ‘Oh, you guys asked for it, you thought I would never dare,’ he stressed.

Last Wednesday, October 6, the reality boy used his social networks to tell about his new projects.

"Being 10.00 at night, I promised you that I was going to tell you what I was working on, what I was doing, you thought I was not going to open it, many people said: 'no, you don't dare' or 'if you do' , and after getting together with the best producer, it has been incredible, "he said in his Instagram stories.









In that same publication, Nicola Porcella confirmed that she opened her OnlyFans account. “I opened the Only, yes guys, I opened it, so I’m going to put the link for you. We have done some crazy things, it is content that they will never see again ”, he explained.

Nicola Porcella returns to Peru although she said she would not return

The former member of Guerreros México, Nicola Porcella arrived in Peru despite previously saying that he would not return, as he made his followers understand that his life there was successful. Through his social networks, he was very excited to be reunited with his family.

“Ready, we are already in Lima and (I am) happy. Here driving in my beautiful Lima “…” Now I am in my house, I already bathed. A lot of people have been writing to tell me that they liked the content, “he said on his Instagram.