Rihanna continues to break the mold on the third show “Savage X Fenty”

* The designer thought of all races, sizes and gender when designing the lingerie

* By Sofía Paulín

September 30, 2021 by Drafting

Rihanna’s lingerie line debuted in 2019, with its first show in September of the same year. Many believe that Rihanna, director of Savage X Fenty, has overshadowed the beauty standards set by other brands such as Victoria’s Secret.

On September 24, the third volume was released, available through the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

This third collection offered us monochromatic looks in metallic fabrics, lace, net and snakeskin prints. With a range of colors such as dark aquamarine, red, magenta, opal white, greens, blues and the classic black. The best thing about the proposal is that it is for everyone, all sizes and races, sizes and genders. On the catwalk we saw plus size models, petite models, male models, non-binary, Drag Queens and even a model with prosthetics on both legs. Without a doubt one of the most inclusive catwalks so far.

With Rihanna being the creative director, everything has to be spectacular. Beyond being a simple runway, the singer takes you through an experience, with live music, dancers and beautiful transitions between each part of the collection.

The show was recorded in the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles over two days, but what the public sees on video seems to be a single magical and sensual night.

The show begins with shots of Rihanna in the hotel’s elevators, illuminated with neon lights, a constant factor throughout the night.

The first musical number belongs to Jade Novah, known for her angelic voice and covers of popular songs, including Diamonds de Riri. From the first note, it immerses you in a mystical reality, among models and dancers climbing spiral staircases, they move like creatures from another world and finally everyone stops to observe Cindy Crawford. The supermodel walks up the stairs in an emerald green dress with a halter neckline and uncovered on the left leg.

Cindy enters the elevator, the doors close and when they reopen they reveal BIA, sitting in a small individual chair and accompanied by two neon green laces and her platinum blonde hair, straight and half collected. She steps out of the elevator into a hallway full of dancers, dressed in the line of deep aquamarine lingerie and pantyhose and long vinyl boots.

BIA ends their number by opening a curtain, behind which stands Normani, singer former member of Fifth Harmony. With an alien updo and a catsuit in two shades of green. She dances in an experimental style to keep up with the vibe we’ve seen so far. The small room, painted completely red, goes from being empty to having seven male models carrying Normani as she continues to sing and dance.

When he finishes his song the camera zooms out and shows another red room with the light on, zooms in and shows us the Lucky Blue Smith model wearing a pair of Fenty boxers.

We return to the corridor and the model Lourdes Leon, daughter of the queen of pop (Madonna), guides us once more to the elevator. She wears a set of dark aquamarine vinyl and lace pantyhose, transparent but maximalist necklaces. The model lies on a bed inside the elevator and poses accompanied by other dancers.

Now we find ourselves on the streets of LA in a car carrying famous model Emily Ratajkowski in a magenta silk robe and her hair braided into a high ponytail.

Nyjah Huston, a professional skater, appears showing her bare tattooed torso and shorts of the same color as Emily’s robe, she shows off a couple of tricks on her skateboard until the car stops and the model comes out. Emily takes off her robe and shows a set of metallic fabric also in magenta making the street her catwalk.

Inside the hotel we see other models walking, with pieces like pajama sets, tops and mini skirts and bodysuits. We see familiar faces like Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Poarch, and Mena Massoud.

The music changes from a hip hop beat to Ricky Martin’s voice. The Latin music icon sings from a stage in the center of the runway, in a black outfit, combining a silk robe with combat boots.

Vanessa Hudgens takes us back to the elevator, her almost white cream lace ensemble and African-American braided hair.

Irina Shayk awaits us in the corridors, wearing a snake print bodysuit in earth colors. Other models in similar looks, with black lace and mesh transparencies in their outfits.

Jazmine Sullivan begins to sing a soul ballad, her look different from the previous ones, she combines lingerie with a black blazer.

The sixth musical act, Daddy Yankee in a faded denim ensemble. The dancers in the background carry the rhythm of reggaeton with fishnet catsuits and star motifs.









Adriana Lima, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel also had an appearance, in a set of black lace, gloves and vinyl boots, with bracelets and diamond rings.

Back in the corridors a great team of dancers dressed in red, begins their choreography in pairs and then all together they become a unit, this due to their incredible coordination.

In the next shot Sabrina Carpenter poses wearing a mini dress with a snakeskin and net print on the sides, her hair is styled with a wet look.

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Gottmik also has a brief appearance, wearing a black lace bodysuit with red and gold embroidery, plus a pair of vinyl gloves and boots.

Non-binary model Lauren Wasser combined a snake print bodysuit with boxers looking like a bionic being.

Erykah Badu was shown as a cross between the shadow man from The Princess and The Frog and a witch out of AHS: Coven. In a long black lace robe, gold earrings, red lips, and a tall hat. Badu takes us to the elevator once more and leaves us in a floor with dancers among which were Jeremy Pope and the trans model Izaak Theo Adu-Watts.

We finally see the iconic Rihanna. The interpreter of “Love on the Brain” begins to move surrounded by other dancers. The brand’s owner wears a red snake-print bodysuit and black tights, with her long dark hair slightly tousled.

Gigi Hadid comes out of the elevator in a metallic blue look, and her hair is cut in a geometric cut. She walks down the aisle followed by more models and dancers also dressed in blue. Symone, the famous Drag Queen and Precious Lee, followed by a dancer who is several months pregnant. Rihanna is truly creating a new world of fashion, where being inclusive is key.

In another hall, Troye Sivan in silver boxers and Leiony Maldonado in a set of the same color vogues as the music accelerates and ends with a “death drop.”

Nas, the last artist on the show, covered in black leather from head to toe, begins his number alongside a DJ and a drummer. The show and the music seem to reach the climax, accompanied by a group of strings.

Rihanna enters the elevator in a black lace mermaid gown with diamond jewelry. Next we see her on the roof of the hotel with her models and male dancers in the light of dawn. Everyone claps and credits are shown.

A great production in every detail, from the makeup to match the outfits, the nails of all the dancers and models, the hair, the wide and diverse selection of participants and the hip hop music that has always been part of Riri, the choreography by Parris Goebel and the creative transitions in the elevator.

Rihanna may not sing anymore, but her work in the fashion world is on the right track.

We will continue to inform

Autumn-Winter 2021 trends



This interests you!

