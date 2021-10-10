Reese Witherspoon teaches how to wear a jean skirt if you’re 40

Reese witherspoon is unstoppable. After finishing the filming of the second season of The Morning Show, the star embarked on the filming of his new movie Your place or mine.

On October 2, the 45-year-old actress began filming the tape of Netflix with which he returns to the romantic comedy next to Ashton Kutcher as a co-star.

Since then, she has been leaving the entire set of the film where the public will not only see her again display her talent, but also give style lessons casual in the skin of his role.

This is how he advanced it during the second day of filming when filming some scenes wearing a look ideal for fall with which he unwittingly boosted the popularity of jean skirt.

Reese Witherspoon imposes fashion on the set of her new movie

On October 3, the famous woman was captured very happy during the filming of the film in Brooklyn with a look simple, feminine and vintage with which she became a style inspiration for women in their 40s.

Witherspoon’s outfit featured a high rise faded blue denim skirt; Knee-length and frayed hem with a very 70s feel.

The garment also featured a triangular patch in the center, which seemed to indicate that before it had been a jean that was modified to become a stylish skirt.

Reese also wore a cute black blouse with blue floral print and v-neckline that he carried inside his blue jeans made skirt.

On top of her top, the artist wore a green shirt as a jacket fully unbuttoned and with the sleeves rolled up.









The wardrobe department complemented with wedge heels with caramel leather straps. It also loaded an olive green backpack to carry with your belongings; detailed Daily Mail.

As for the accessories, he showed less is more wearing only some discreet pieces of jewelery in gold. Its elegance in the outfit casual also stood out thanks to its beauty look.

And it is that the producer of the feature film also took her hair down in relaxed waves and a very natural makeup which enhanced the luminosity of her face.

Reese’s style keys in the skin of his new character

With this style, Reese witherspoon reminded us that a denim skirt is a timeless basic and it will always be wise to take them leading a casual chic look.

It also showed that to use them correctly at age 40, you basically have to follow the same guidelines that we follow when we wear jeans.

In this sense, it is ideal to combine them with sophisticated shirts, knitted sweaters and jackets to create groundbreaking casual outfits.

On the other hand, regarding footwear, sandals will always be the perfect option. But white tennis shoes or ankle boots are just as ideal to conquer.

Following Witherspoon’s example, you will orchestrate an outfit with a skirt of denim as a star piece it is simple, versatile, romantic and it works wonders for any type of figure

Without a doubt, a stylistic bet more than perfect for the day to day, a weekend outing or even for a casual date.

