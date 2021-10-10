PS5 | PS4 | Street Fighter V Reveals New Suits to Support Breast Cancer Research | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Street fighter v has joined the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the world’s largest private sponsor of breast cancer research, to offer all-new themed costumes for playable characters Chun-Li and Ryu. These special pink charity suits were designed to raise awareness and support breast cancer research.

The two BCRF costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu will be available worldwide on the PS4 and Steam versions of Street fighter v for a limited time, starting October 12, 2021 and running through November 12, 2021. The suits will each be offered individually for a price in Mexico of US $ 5.99, or both together for US $ 9.99, and all the proceeds obtained will go to breast cancer research. For other Latin American countries, please check local prices.

Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Globally, this disease is the one that causes the most cancer-related deaths among women, with an estimated 685,000 this year alone. But thanks to research, breakthroughs are still possible. In the United States, deaths from breast cancer have decreased by 40% since the founding of the BCRF.









“This year, breast cancer has become the most common worldwide, affecting 2.3 million people”said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “The need for better and more effective treatments has never been greater. We are grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom’s broad reach. Through this partnership, we are prepared to have a direct and tangible impact on advancing life-saving science – together. ”

From October 12, 2021 to November 12, 2021, Capcom will donate 100% of the proceeds from the purchases of Chun-Li and Ryu’s costumes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, with a guaranteed minimum donation of US $ 25,000. Capcom will release the full amount of your donation after the campaign ends.

