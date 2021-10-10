PS5 | PS4 | Marvel | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Know the origin of all the characters according to the comics | SPORTS-PLAY

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive this October 26 in Peru, in its physical versions for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Expectations are high, but how much do you know about the characters? The most immediate answer is to turn to Marvel, but there are many details that the community does not know, except those who are aware of the comics.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot are known to thousands, but few are aware of these details that you will only know if you are attentive to the comics of Marvel.

Star Lord (Peter Quill)

Created by Steve Englehard and Steve Gan in 1976. The character of Peter Quill is practically synonymous with the title “Guardian of the Galaxy” for the vast majority of Marvel fans; that is why it is hard to believe that he is not one of the first guardians and would not even have a very important role in the comics until a long time later with a second version of the character.

Unlike his version played by Chris Pratt in the cinema, the Star-Lord of the comics is the son of J’son, king of Spartax and intergalactic policeman, and the human Meredith Quill. After his brief time on Earth, J’son must return to space leaving Meredith unaware that she was pregnant. Unfortunately this caused a group of aliens, seeking to eliminate J’son’s offspring, to attack Peter’s home causing the death of his mother. Young Peter would survive the attack and manage to join NASA. During a mission, his ship would be adrift in space, eventually being saved by the Ravagers, a group led by Yondu, one of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, who would become his mentor.

It is during the 2006 “Annihilation” event that Peter joins the fight alongside the hero known as Nova against the villain Annihilus and the name Star-Lord would finally become known for forming a new group of Guardians with the mission of stopping new ones. space threats before they can get too strong.

Gamora

Created by Jim Starlin, the origins of this character date back to 1975 and she is not only known for being the adoptive daughter of the dangerous titan Thanos but also for being “The Most Dangerous Woman in the Universe.” She has powers such as agility and superhuman strength, and is also the last survivor of her species, exterminated several years ago by the Badoo, the same aliens guilty of the death of Star-Lord’s mother.

Raised and trained by Thanos, Gamora is an expert in combat and would gain prominence in the history of the Marvel universe during the Infinity Gauntlet event in the battle against her own father to prevent him from destroying half of life in the universe using the Infinity Stones. . After this great fight, Adam Warlock would entrust him with the mission of taking care of the Time Stone as part of the group known as Infinity Watch.

After a few years, Gamora would return having left the Warlock group and the gems behind to try to regain her place in the universe as someone to fear. It is during the events of “Annihilation” that she teams up with Nova and her team to defeat Annihilus, becoming part, shortly after, of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team created by Star-Lord.

Drax

Also created by Jim Starlin in 1973, there are two main versions of Drax in Marvel comics. The first of them was a human named Arthur Douglas who was attacked by the villain Thanos, losing his life and his family in the process. The being known as Kronos felt pity for this tragedy and placed Arthur’s soul in a new body with superhuman strength and endurance, as well as the power to generate energy bolts.









Created with the objective of taking revenge on Thanos, Drax was also part of the battle of the Infinity Gauntlet and is chosen as part of the Infinity Watch by Adam Warlock with the mission of taking care of the Power Stone.

Some time later, this first version of Drax would die in Alaska after a fight against Paibok. But upon death, a new Drax will be reborn from the corpse of the original as if it had emerged from a cocoon. This new Drax would team up with the last surviving member of the Nova Corps, Richard Rider, and train him to face Annihilus in the “Annihilation” event. However, his fight against Thanos is not over yet and he eventually manages to find the titan and kill him inside the mother ship of Annihilus’s armada.

It is after these events that Star-Lord recruits him to be part of the new Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rocket Racoon

The most unusual member of these eccentric superheroes. Rocket was created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Keith Giffen in 1976. This strange anthropomorphic raccoon is an expert in the use of weapons and combat tactics. Its name comes from the Beatles song “Rocky Raccoon”.

Rocket is the “Guardian of the Keystone Quadrant”, an area of ​​space far removed from the rest of the cosmos, and is the captain of the ship “Rack ‘n’ Ruin” along with his friend Wal Rus, a talking walrus. They both hail from Halfworld, a space colony for the mentally ill where animals are genetically manipulated to create humanoid beings who care for the sick. Rocket was a law enforcement officer who protected the colony from any threat.

Rocket was invited by his friend Peter Quill to be part of the new generation of Guardians of the Galaxy and even became the leader of the team when Star-Lord is sent to the “Negative Zone” in a battle against Ronan “The Accuser” . From that point on, Rocket has always been a constant member of virtually every Guardian lineup.

Groot

Originally created before any of the other heroes listed here in 1960. Groot was born to the legends Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby for the comic “Tales to Astonish # 13”. An alien being similar to a tree but capable of acting and thinking on its own. The first version of Groot was an aggressive and fearsome invader of the species “Flora Colossi” who sought to capture human beings for their evil experiments.

Forty-six years later, in 2006, the character would be reintroduced into the Marvel universe as a hero in the aforementioned “Annihilation” event. Considered the last member of the Flora Colossi, this new Groot was freed from his confinement at the hands of the Kree by the group of Star-Lord and Rocket, with whom he created a strong bond of friendship thanks to the fact that Rocket was one of the few capable to understand their language.

Although this new Groot would die in battle against the Phalanx, a small branch survived and would eventually grow into an adult who would die again during another mission by blowing himself up to destroy an enemy base in a major fire. Rocket again saved a part of Groot and cultivated him until his adulthood, under the care of Mantis who was indirectly responsible for his second death. This third (or fourth if you count the original) Groot joins the new generation of Guardians of the Galaxy and considers Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax and Rocket as his great friends.

