“Provocation or carelessness?” Rihanna in a very little dress. And what you see in the photo happens

When it comes to red carpets, most artists turn to styling specialists who are in charge of putting together the look that best suits the celebration they are going to attend. Fashion houses explore endless options and let their “artistic muse” take hold of them to come up with an unforgettable outfit for the artists they represent.

At the gala for the presentation of the film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”Held in the city of London, the famous Barbadian singer was admired Rihanna wearing a spectacular red dress made by Giambattista Valli. The dress had a large neckline in the shape of a heart and exposed shoulders, making her “attributes” stand out very well, and a wide, double-fabric skirt in a princess cut; For accessories, she chose a Jimmy Choo clutch bag, Choppard jewelry and sandals in the same tone as the dress.

The singer opted for a makeup in neutral tones with a pop of color on her lips (from the entire dress itself) and her hair slicked back very neatly.

Eyes up! ‘

The singer has described in an exemplary way the title of the photograph that she herself would upload on her social networks, she is aware of the impact that her “exaggerated” cleavage can create on her followers and she boasts of it because, obviously, she can.

The interpreter of Don’t stop the music has shown that she is the queen of any stage where she appears and everything you wear will redefine fashion trends, modifying the concept of beauty you have at the moment.









A large number of followers of the artist have commented that her styling was perfect, but there was a fault in the size, since the increase in the singer’s measurements was not contemplated and it seemed that she was “small” and that it prevented her from developing easily due to the fear that an accident could occur when she showed excess skin.

Rihanna has ignored criticism, since apparently that is how she wanted the look to be: totally controversial and without any kind of censorship, immediately drawing the attention of her immense number of fans, who were delighted with the beauty and sensuality that the artist overflowed with her magnificent low-cut attire. The singer has us used to her extravagant and insinuating outfits, which does not leave much to the imagination to continue surprising and provoking all her fans.

Definitely, Rihanna has shown that she does not care about criticism, as she is a genuine woman, very self-confident and does not need to compare or adapt to what is normally “accepted” to meet the standards of beauty that the entertainment world and society itself have imposed.

The singer has an innate mastery of controversies and uses them to her advantage to increase fan reactions on her social media, as every leaked photo of Riri immediately goes viral.