Prince William Announces Star Guest List at Earthshot Prize Awards Gala

Prince william has compiled a star-rated guest list to celebrate its first ever Earthshot award, to be awarded on October 17.

The evening will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Coldplay, presented by BBC Radio 1 and the television presenter Clara Amfo and ITV: t Dermot O’Leary.

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Emma Watson are celebrity guests performing at the Royal Earthshot Prize Awards Gala. (Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS)

Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, Mo Salah and Kate Middleton perform in the evening and gather to celebrate the many innovators and change makers who have recognized the Prince’s Green Award.

There will also be a special address by Sir David Attenborough on the importance of the Earthshot Prize and how together we can tackle the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

RELATED: The Australian project was selected as a finalist for the prestigious new Prince William Environmental Award.

Jason Knauf, executive director of The Royal Foundation, said in a statement that the award was an opportunity to be “optimistic” about the future.

“The Earthshot Award is designed to celebrate our finalists as their visionary leaders.

The awards are presented by radio and television journalists Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary. (Earthshot Award)

“This is an award-winning play that is unlike anything you’ve seen before and that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to fix the planet in this crucial decade,” he added.

The awards will be filmed at Alexandra Palace in London and shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and around the world. Discoveries Facebook page.

RELATED: Prince William is inspired by his grandfather when he turns to The Earthshot award as a television host.

The five winners will be announced tonight among the top 15 finalists: the Australian project Living walls of the sea is one of these famous finalists.









Sydney Marine Research Institute (SIMS) Initiative, Living walls of the sea The goal is to bring breakwaters back to life using green marine technologies.

Other finalists were Vinisha Umashankar, 14, from India and the Republic of Costa Rica.

Sir David Attenborough joins Prince William in the five-part documentary series Earthshot Prize, which will soon be released in Australia. (Discovery + / BBC)

Each finalist is grouped according to five known types of “Earthshots”, which are:

Protection and restoration of nature Air purification Revitalizing our seas Building a waste-free world Climate change

The finalists will receive £ 1 million, or $ 1.86 million, in funding for their ideas based on solutions to combat climate change, and will be decided by The Earthshot Prize Council, comprised of its top influencers and expert names Sir Attenborough, the singer. Shakira Mebarak. and actress Cate Blanchett.

RELATED: Prince William unveils trailer for new Earthshot documentary series with Sir David Attenborough

The award has grown into a cross-platform project, and Prince William will soon also publish a five-part documentary series, Earthshot Award: Repairing our planet.

The highly anticipated series is directed by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough and features various groundbreaking scientists, experts and environmental topics.

The series has already launched in the UK, but its next night will be on Discovery Australia on Saturday, October 24 at 2:50 p.m.

Daily dose of 9 honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here.