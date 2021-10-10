Sunday, October 10, 2021
HomeCelebrityPoor Boyfriend Actress Revealed Strong Encounter With Ashton Kutcher!
Celebrity

Poor Boyfriend Actress Revealed Strong Encounter With Ashton Kutcher!

By Sonia Gupta
0
46




Written in TRENDS the

Francisca Walker, was invited to the Teresita Reyes program “A panties off”, where various celebrities share unknown anecdotes.

In this regard, the Mega actress, brought up her experience in the United States, while venturing into casting. At that time the interpreter was looking to win a role in Hollywood: “It’s a tremendous adventure. I went to casting there, I worked in a top restaurant, well like all the actors there”.

“One day I was on the computer and there was Jared Leto with his giant blue eyes and I was like ‘shit I know him from somewhere.”




Right away, the actress of “Poor Boyfriend”, talked about a very surreal story that happened to him with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Fran Walker, who was working as a hostess, suddenly ran into the actor from “The 70s Show”: “Mila Kunis touched the glass like she was desperate, she told me like she wanted to go to the bathroom. I was traumatized by the restaurant manager because it was very heavy and she told me ‘don’t let anyone in before.”.

Finally, the actress confessed that “I was like the heavy. Ashton Kutcher looked at me and challenged me because I had not let his wife in and I was like the bad wave. Then they ate and looked at me with a face. It was very uncomfortable “.

Check this and other news in DUPLOS.CL


Previous article‘They’re Like Kids’: 10 Behind-the-Scenes Pictures No Adam Sandler Fan Can Miss
Next article‘Man on Fire’ and the time Denzel Washington filmed with Carmelita Salinas in Mexico City
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv