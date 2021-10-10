Poor Boyfriend Actress Revealed Strong Encounter With Ashton Kutcher!

Francisca Walker, was invited to the Teresita Reyes program “A panties off”, where various celebrities share unknown anecdotes.

In this regard, the Mega actress, brought up her experience in the United States, while venturing into casting. At that time the interpreter was looking to win a role in Hollywood: “It’s a tremendous adventure. I went to casting there, I worked in a top restaurant, well like all the actors there”.

“One day I was on the computer and there was Jared Leto with his giant blue eyes and I was like ‘shit I know him from somewhere.”









Right away, the actress of “Poor Boyfriend”, talked about a very surreal story that happened to him with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Fran Walker, who was working as a hostess, suddenly ran into the actor from “The 70s Show”: “Mila Kunis touched the glass like she was desperate, she told me like she wanted to go to the bathroom. I was traumatized by the restaurant manager because it was very heavy and she told me ‘don’t let anyone in before.”.

Finally, the actress confessed that “I was like the heavy. Ashton Kutcher looked at me and challenged me because I had not let his wife in and I was like the bad wave. Then they ate and looked at me with a face. It was very uncomfortable “.

