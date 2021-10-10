Paola Rojas confessed how she managed to accept that she gained weight: “Thanks to the Kardashians”

Paola Rojas shared what it was like to have to stop exercising and gain weight because of the pandemic (Photo: Instagram / @ netasdivinastv)

Paola Rojas She has shown on several occasions her taste for keeping her body healthy by exercising daily, an activity that was left with the pandemic and led her to gain weight, however, the journalist confessed that she managed to be happy with her figure thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

In the transmission of Divine Net, the drivers confessed some problems they had had with their diet, to the point where their way of eating caused them stress or a lot of concern. When it was his turn to Paola Rojas, confessed that her case began with the covid-19 pandemic, because before she I used to exercise daily and kept his body at a certain weight.

With the closure of places like gyms, or the simple fact of wanting to stay at home to prevent a contagion, she gained a little weight, something that made her feel obsessed with her figure.

The journalist was concerned when she realized that she gained weight during the pandemic (Photo: Instagram / @ paolarojas)

With the pandemic, it did change everyone’s life, the dynamics and daily life of everyone and then I started to train less… And then when you had to lock yourself up, you had to lock yourself up, so sometimes I ran with my children, trained, played with them but other times not, then little by little.

“It was very subtle but I started to gain weight and suddenly I already discovered that there was a difference of 4 kilos from when the pandemic started, to that moment, then I got this roll of let’s get out of here! I wanted to lose those kilos”, Began his story.

At first it was difficult to accept her weight because her size had also changed and this resulted in certain items in her wardrobe simply not fitting anymore, but before she felt bad about it, she decided to reflect.

Paola Rojas said that the Kardashian sisters were the ones who decided to accept her hips (Photo: Instagram / @ paolarojas)

Paola said that she saw her reflection in a mirror and realized that yes, in fact, her weight change was noticeable, but she was not bothered by how she looks now, because she thinks that those kilos that she gained benefited in his complexion.









One of the things that worried him the most was that his hips had widened, but he assured that, thanks to fashions imposed by the Kardashian sisters, his new weight is not a cause of stress. “Fashions are changing, I already have more cachetito and also more hip, and also thanks to the Kardashians or I don’t know thanks to what but the hips are back”, He acknowledged.

In his reflection he added that being in the middle of a pandemic, what he needed the least at that time was one more concern, so he simply accepted his body as it is now.

“I said: ‘Let’s see, there is so much to process with this pandemic, that I I don’t want those pounds to become a source of stress‘ that is, welcome, settle down pretty. The clothes that no longer fit me, they no longer fit me and I hugged my new size, period, ‘”the journalist confessed.

The driver decided to accept how her body looks heavier (Photo: Instgram / @ paolarojas)

On the other hand, Daniela magun confessed that she did have to face a very difficult time when she was part of Kabah, then suffered from bulimia.

He revealed that when the group was in its infancy, the pressure he was receiving from his family, school and his artistic career was very strong and, unintentionally, he took refuge in food, an action that had its consequences.

When he saw a movie that talked about this disorder, he thought it would be a good idea to replicate it to lose weight. Although the time he suffered it was short, he assured that he realized the terrible consequences that he left on his body.

KEEP READING:

Daniela Magún revealed that she suffered from bulimia in Kabah: “I took refuge in food”

Paola Rojas is tired of showing herself as a strong person

This is what Natalia Téllez’s pregnant belly looks like